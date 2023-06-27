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Rajnath, Puri join campaign against Barack Obama

0iaknd4 barack obama afp 625x300 29 October 22

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled the global headlines with his highly successful visit to the United States, former President Barack Obama found himself amid a barrage of criticism with his remark on India’s approach towards minority rights.

Obama’s comments on the treatment of Muslims in India, especially at a time when PM Modi made an all-time impressive speech on democratic rights at the US Congress, didn’t go down well with many especially Indian politicians.

Many BJP leaders back home, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the former US president and held a mirror up to him.

The latest to join the trail was Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who said that Obama needs to remember India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudev Katumbhkam,’ which translates to ” the world is one family.”

“Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members… He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked,” Singh said while addressing a query on Obama’s remark at an event.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday targeted former US President Barack Obama for his interview, in which he comments on Indian Muslims, saying that under his rule, “six Muslim-majority countries were bombed with more than 26,000 bombs.”

“.. I am speaking with caution, we want a good friendship with the US. But comments come from there on India’s religious tolerance. Perhaps 6 Muslim-dominated countries were bombed due to him… from Syria to Yemen…. More than 26,000 bombs were dropped…” she said.

Former Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) hit out at Barack Obama’s statement about minority rights in India, saying that the ex-President should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticizing it.

“I think the former president (Barack Obama) should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticizing India. India is the most diverse country in human history. It’s not a perfect country, just like the US is not a perfect country, but its diversity is its strength,” ANI quoted Johnnie Moore as saying.

With inputs from News18

The post Rajnath, Puri join campaign against Barack Obama first appeared on IPA Newspack.

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