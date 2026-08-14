Oman races to contain spreading tanker oil spill

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Specialist salvage vessels, aircraft and pollution-control equipment are being deployed off Oman as crews race to contain a widening Russian crude oil spill that has reached the country’s mainland coast and threatens one of the Arabian Sea’s most sensitive marine ecosystems.

The operation centres on the Caroline Bezengi, a 247-metre oil tanker that ran aground near Qabiliyah Island after suffering damage linked to an unexplained explosion in June. The vessel was carrying an estimated 800,000 barrels or more of Russian crude and has remained partly submerged while oil escaped into surrounding waters.

Maritime risk management company Ambrey is coordinating the salvage effort and has brought in a major international oil-spill response specialist. The operation involves salvage vessels, aircraft, technical personnel and about 100 tonnes of equipment intended to stabilise the tanker, restrict further leakage and recover oil from the sea.

Ambrey personnel have already boarded the stricken ship with assistance from Oman’s air force to assess its condition and begin stabilisation work. The challenge has become more urgent as the tanker settles deeper in the water and seasonal weather drives the slick away from the wreck.

Oil contamination has reached beaches at Ras Madrakah on Oman’s mainland, about 200 kilometres north of Qabiliyah Island. Authorities have also warned that currents could carry pollution towards the southern shores of Masirah Island, more than 300 kilometres from the tanker. Satellite monitoring has shown the affected area expanding sharply as strong winds and currents disperse the crude.

Environmental groups monitoring satellite imagery have estimated the slick at more than 1,000 square kilometres, with some assessments putting the affected surface at about 1,300 square kilometres. Estimates can fluctuate because oil sheens break apart, shift with currents and become harder to identify as they spread.

The timing has complicated containment. Oman’s Khareef monsoon reaches its strongest phase during July and August, producing rough seas, persistent winds and powerful currents along the Arabian Sea coast. Those conditions can prevent conventional containment booms from operating effectively and make work around a damaged tanker considerably more dangerous.

The grounding site lies close to the Hallaniyat Islands area, where coral reefs, seagrass meadows, turtle nesting grounds and important seabird habitats make large-scale contamination particularly damaging. The waters are also important for the Arabian Sea humpback whale, one of the world’s rarest whale populations. Socotra cormorants and migratory birds are among other species at risk.

Oman’s authorities are monitoring marine life and seafood from the affected area. Fishermen have been advised to remain outside contaminated waters and report unusual smells, changes in seawater or abnormal conditions affecting marine organisms. The spread towards fishing areas has raised concerns that the environmental emergency could develop into an economic problem for coastal communities if access restrictions remain necessary.

The Caroline Bezengi loaded Russian crude at Novorossiysk on the Black Sea before sailing through the Mediterranean and Suez Canal towards Asia. It encountered trouble after passing Yemen in early June. Maritime specialists examining images of the ship have identified signs consistent with fire or an explosion, but investigators have not established the cause and no party has claimed responsibility.

The tanker is subject to British and European Union sanctions and has been identified as part of the so-called shadow fleet used to transport Russian oil despite Western restrictions. Such vessels have attracted mounting scrutiny because many are older ships operating through opaque ownership structures, changing flags and complex insurance arrangements.

Ownership of the Caroline Bezengi has been linked to Shanghai-based interests, while its insurance status remains unclear. The combination of sanctions, uncertain liability and the vessel’s remote location complicated efforts to organise an intervention during the weeks after it grounded.