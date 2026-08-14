“YOU BRING CHARM TO THE WORLD — The 18th Global Chinese Awards” Concludes in Beijing

On the evening of August 12, the “YOU BRING CHARM TO THE WORLD — The 18th Global Chinese Awards” concluded at the Phoenix Center in Beijing. The photo shows award recipients posing with presenters.

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 – The “YOU BRING CHARM TO THE WORLD — The 18th Global Chinese Awards” came to a close at the Phoenix Center in Beijing on the evening of August 12.

At this year’s awards ceremony, Academician Zhang Boli of the Chinese Academy of Engineering received the Global Chinese Lifetime Achievement Award, while actress Sylvia Chang received the Global Chinese Special Tribute Award. Academician Pan Jianwei of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Lu Chaoyang, Chair Professor at the University of Science and Technology of China, picture-book illustrator Cai Gao, Chinese freestyle skier Xu Mengtao, Gao Du, professor at the Beijing Dance Academy, and actress Xin Zhilei received the Global Chinese Award.

In his speech, Xu Wei, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Phoenix TV, said: “Each generation of Chinese people has its own responsibilities. The older generation worked hard with their roots in their homeland, while the younger generation embraces innovation and the world, becoming connectors between different cultures.” Phoenix TV will continue to serve as an on-the-ground reporter of major global events, an international storyteller of Chinese culture, and a platform builder for international exchange, enabling audiences around the world to see more of the vibrant and diverse achievements of Chinese people.

The tribute section of the ceremony opened with an immersive children’s picture-book theatrical performance based on classic works including The Story of the Peach Blossom Spring and Bao’er. Both works were created by Cai Gao, who received the Hans Christian Andersen Award for Illustration in April this year. During the ceremony, the host recalled the children’s song Cai sang at the Andersen Award ceremony, prompting her to smile and sing “The Cuckoo” once again.

Upon receiving the Global Chinese Award, Cai Gao said that the splendid and outstanding artistic heritage of China has been a source of inspiration for her work, and that she has a deep love for the culture of this land. Seeing so many Chinese people achieve remarkable accomplishments in different fields has also given her spiritual strength. Quoting the phrase, “As long as life goes on, the struggle continues,” she encouraged herself to keep creating with passion and curiosity. “Life and creation require dedication and perseverance. I am willing to devote myself to them, as I always have.”

Joining the ceremony via video link, Lu Chaoyang shared his joy and said that the honor belongs to all Chinese researchers who have climbed, generation after generation, along the long and steep road of quantum science. Looking to the future, he offered this message: “The quantum world is very small, so small that it cannot be seen with the naked eye; but China’s dreams in science and technology are immense. Through fundamental innovation, we should illuminate a farther future for human civilization.”

In her acceptance speech, Xin Zhilei said she particularly liked the phrase “YOU BRING CHARM TO THE WORLD.” “Everyone is a unique ray of light in this world. Through our efforts and down-to-earth dedication, we each make our own small contribution to the beauty of the world. As an actress, what I can do is put my heart into every role and bring to the world a little bit of the unique color that belongs to me.” Lu Yang, director of Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield, also sent his congratulations via video, expressing hope for continued collaboration and for the creation of more outstanding Chinese-language stories.

“If the dance steps of a people disappear, that chapter of history will also lose its voice.” Over the past 50 years, Gao Du and his team have traveled across more than 20 provinces and autonomous regions throughout China, venturing deep into remote mountains and visiting people’s courtyards and fireside gatherings. They learned from local communities dances that had no names, no stages and sometimes not even an audience, devoting themselves to the creation of the Chenxiang series.

Gao Du said he would continue dancing, both in the classroom and on larger stages, bringing folk dance traditions rooted in the land to the world and fostering dialogue among different cultures, so that the world can see the beauty of the East.

Wu Qingcai, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China News Service, presented Xu Mengtao with the Global Chinese Award. Xu shared that August 13, 2026, marked exactly 24 years since she began competing in the aerials discipline of snow sports. She hopes everyone can create something extraordinary through perseverance and dedication. “In the future, I will once again stand on the starting platform and set off again. See you again at the summit.”

As one of the creators of the song Tomorrow Will Be Better, Sylvia Chang said that she and fellow Chinese-language singers hope to use music to build a bridge for peaceful communication. She expressed gratitude for being able to continue pursuing a career she loves and for having a wonderful family. “I hope to share this gratitude and these blessings with everyone.”

At the ceremony, the host recounted the eight-character motto that Academician Zhang Boli has followed throughout his life: “Uphold virtue to broaden its influence; use medical skills to serve humanity.” Now approaching 80, Zhang Boli continues to see patients at a clinic every week. When patients have difficulty walking, he takes the initiative to go downstairs and see them in their cars.

Zhang Boli said that the concepts of traditional Chinese medicine—including health preservation, wellness and preventive treatment—represent one of the best practices of “proactive health management.” Looking to the future with the compassion of a physician, he said: “Let traditional Chinese medicine benefit Chinese people around the world, and let traditional Chinese medicine benefit people everywhere. The world will be healthier because of traditional Chinese medicine.”

It is reported that the “YOU BRING CHARM TO THE WORLD — Global Chinese Awards” was initiated by Phoenix Media Group in collaboration with China News Service and numerous Chinese-language media organizations in China and overseas. Together, they select and honor outstanding Chinese people who have achieved excellence and made a global impact in different fields, helping to amplify the achievements of exceptional Chinese individuals and inspire more generations to come.

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