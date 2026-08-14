NINGJI Takes Centre Stage at KLCC, Strengthening Its Position as a Benchmark for Southeast Asian Expansion Through Five Key Localization Strategies

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 August 2026 – From 23 to 25 July 2026, the ninth Franchise Expo Malaysia 2026 was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). As one of China’s leading new-style tea brands, NINGJI was invited to participate and quickly became one of the highlights of the exhibition with its distinctive brand appeal.

During the event, Dato’ Liew Bin, President of the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA), visited the NINGJI booth. The two parties exchanged views on NINGJI’s brand development, product offerings and expansion plans in the Malaysian market.

Backed by a proven store model and a comprehensive overseas support system, NINGJI attracted strong interest from high-quality investors throughout the event. Over the three-day exhibition, the brand successfully signed agreements for 20 new stores, bringing its total number of contracted stores in Malaysia to 82. Potential partners across multiple regions also expressed interest in establishing strategic partnerships with the brand, demonstrating NINGJI’s growing appeal in international markets.

Through product tastings and immersive interactive experiences, NINGJI also strengthened its connection with local consumers. The event generated several thousand new member registrations, building a valuable base of first-party customer data for future localized marketing initiatives.

As one of China’s leading new-style tea brands, NINGJI began its global expansion at the end of 2024. To date, the brand has signed agreements for more than 150 overseas stores across Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and other markets.

In Malaysia, NINGJI currently operates nine stores, with more than ten additional locations in development. Its network is steadily expanding across key commercial districts, while the brand continues to strengthen its influence throughout Southeast Asia.

Five Localization Strategies for Malaysia, Ningji’s Anchor Overseas Market

With its young and diverse population, well-established food and beverage sector, and year-round tropical climate, Malaysia provides highly favourable conditions for refreshing fresh fruit and lemon tea beverages.

Against this backdrop, NINGJI has identified Malaysia as one of its core overseas markets and is systematically advancing its localization strategy across five key areas: store network development, supply chain infrastructure, product portfolio, organizational capabilities and brand marketing.

Expanding Across Key Commercial Districts and Empowering Every Store Through Digital Intelligence

NINGJI will use Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru as two strategic hubs, drawing on its proven store operating experience to establish a more refined system for site evaluation, store development and project management.

The brand has built strong digital capabilities, including an end-to-end digital system covering site selection and daily operations, as well as four AI-powered agents that provide franchise partners with integrated, data-driven support.

While steadily expanding its store network and market coverage, NINGJI remains equally focused on store-level operating quality and long-term profitability. The brand aims to build a high-quality retail network that reaches a diverse range of commercial districts and serves a broad customer base.

Strengthening the Local Supply Chain with a Forward Warehouse in Malaysia

Supply chain capability is the lifeline of any new-style tea brand. In China, NINGJI operates seven warehousing centres, manages more than 2,000 mu of lemon orchards. These capabilities have laid a solid foundation for the brand’s continued expansion.

NINGJI believes that genuine localization means combining the capabilities of its headquarters with local market resources. The brand plans to establish a forward warehouse in Malaysia by the end of the year.

Once operational, the facility will enable efficient “T+1” delivery across Malaysia’s key regions, helping stores reduce the risk of stock shortages while significantly lowering the amount of capital franchise partners need to commit to inventory. It will also provide strong logistical support for the continued expansion of NINGJI’s store network.

Balancing Classics and Innovation to Create Products for Local Tastes

NINGJI’s menu centres on fresh fruit lemon beverages paired with whole-leaf tea. Its use of fresh ingredients and made-to-order hand-shaken preparation gives the brand strong cross-cultural appeal and makes its products naturally suited to international markets.

In Malaysia, NINGJI has chosen not to simply replicate its existing menu. Instead, the brand has adopted a “signature products for customer acquisition plus localized innovation” strategy.

On the one hand, proven bestsellers led by Superior Taste Award-winning YaShiXiang Lemon Tea have launched in Malaysian, on the other hand, NINGJI continues to refine its ingredient transportation and storage solutions while developing products tailored to local flavour preferences and market conditions.

In addition to its consistently popular core products, NINGJI has already launched its new pineapple series in Malaysia. The well-received Lemon Milk Series is scheduled to make its official debut in October.

Moving forward, the brand will maintain a quarterly product launch cycle and continue using localized flavours and product innovation to energize the market.

Establishing a Regional Headquarters and Building a Professional Local Team

Local talent is essential for any brand seeking to establish deep and lasting roots in an overseas market.

NINGJI has already assembled a professional team in Malaysia covering local site selection, store development and operational management, and the team continues to grow. This will further enhance the brand’s responsiveness throughout the entire store development journey, from preliminary site selection and opening preparations to daily operations.

NINGJI also plans to establish a regional headquarters in Malaysia and further strengthen its partner support system across staff training, marketing and operational management.

By working alongside local franchise partners who share its commitment to long-term growth, NINGJI aims to expand the market and create greater opportunities together.

Communicating Across Cultures Through Localized Design and Marketing

NINGJI aims to become part of the everyday lives of Malaysian consumers.

In terms of visual presentation, the brand retains its signature yellow and green colour palette while incorporating local aesthetic preferences. Through its “one store, one design” approach, NINGJI creates open and comfortable social spaces tailored to different locations and communities.

From a marketing perspective, the brand will continue to engage with local festivals and cultural trends while collaborating with Malaysian KOLs and KOCs. By connecting social media content with offline experiences, NINGJI seeks to build an emotional relationship with consumers that goes beyond the products themselves and genuinely become part of the local lifestyle.

During its Kuala Lumpur market launch, for example, NINGJI invited Elyn Leong, a Malaysian member of the girl group Gen1es, to serve as “Store Manager for a Day.” Supported by extensive social media promotion, the “Lemon Tea for the Whole City” campaign generated more than one million views and tens of thousands of user-generated interactions across Xiaohongshu, Instagram and Facebook.

Committed to Long-Term Growth, NINGJI Creates Multidimensional Cultural Dialogue Through Localization

NINGJI believes that true globalization is not about simply replicating an existing model. It is a process of deep integration, continuous learning and ongoing refinement.

The brand continues to adapt its products, operations and communications to the consumer characteristics of each market, moving beyond simply “going global” towards becoming genuinely embedded in local communities.

A representative of NINGJI’s overseas business division said:

“Malaysia has a young, diverse and dynamic consumer market and is an important part of NINGJI’s international growth strategy. In the second half of 2026, while steadily expanding our store network, we will further advance the localization of our products, operations and brand communications. We will also continue strengthening our local team and supply chain infrastructure while building long-term relationships with more partners who understand the Malaysian market.”

Looking ahead, NINGJI will continue to build on its product strength and in-store experience while exploring diverse forms of collaboration with local business organizations, content creators and industry partners.

Starting with a cup of fresh fruit lemon tea, NINGJI aims not only to become part of Malaysian consumers’ everyday lives, but also to work alongside local partners to unlock new growth opportunities in the freshly prepared beverage market.

Hashtag: #NINGJI

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About NINGJI

NINGJI, a leading new-style tea brand featuring fresh-fruit lemon and original-leaf tea, dedicated to multi-category beverage R&D, digitalized management and operations.

NINGJI opened its first store in Changsha, China, on 8 February 2021. July 2021, the company completed a Series A financing round worth tens of millions of RMB, with investment from ByteDance and Shunwei Capital.

January 2022, NINGJI completed a Series A+ financing round worth hundreds of millions of RMB, led by Tencent, with existing investors also oversubscribing.

Through its distinctive contemporary design and refreshing tea beverages, NINGJI communicates a youthful, flavourful and playful brand philosophy, as well as a more creative and trend-driven approach to everyday life. This positioning has earned recognition and support from consumers across different age groups.

NINGJI began its global expansion at the end of 2024. To date, the brand has signed agreements for more than 150 overseas stores across Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and other markets.