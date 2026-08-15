Russia sends second homebuilt LNG carrier into Arctic

Russia’s second domestically built ice-class LNG carrier has begun its first Arctic voyage, strengthening Moscow’s capacity to move liquefied natural gas despite Western sanctions and a shortage of specialised vessels.

The Konstantin Posiet departed Bolshoy Kamen Bay in Primorsky Krai and headed towards the Northern Sea Route, the Arctic shipping corridor running along Russia’s northern coastline. Shipping data indicated that the vessel was due to reach an unspecified destination on August 30.

The voyage marks an important step for Russia’s efforts to develop an LNG transport system less dependent on Western shipyards, technology suppliers and shipping companies. The vessel was built at the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Russia’s Far East for operations connected with the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Konstantin Posiet is an Arc7 ice-class gas carrier capable of navigating through ice up to about two metres thick. Vessels of this class are essential for year-round operations from Russia’s Arctic LNG installations, where conventional tankers cannot reliably operate through the colder months.

The ship follows the Alexei Kosygin, the first domestically built Arc7 LNG carrier delivered by Zvezda. Sovcomflot took delivery of that vessel in December 2025 after construction and commissioning delays. Konstantin Posiet was declared ready to enter service in June, when its commissioning ceremony was held at Zvezda.

The additional tanker gives operators access to three ice-class vessels capable of supporting LNG movements along the shorter Arctic route. The limited number of specialised ships has been one of the central constraints on Arctic LNG 2 since sanctions disrupted the project’s original shipping arrangements.

Arctic LNG 2, controlled by gas producer Novatek, was designed with three liquefaction trains capable of producing 6.6 million tonnes of LNG annually each, giving the project a planned total capacity of 19.8 million tonnes a year. Novatek holds a 60 per cent interest, with the remaining stakes distributed among international partners.

The project has faced restrictions on finance, equipment and shipping services since the United States and its allies imposed sanctions linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine. A lack of suitable tankers has proved particularly disruptive because gas produced on the Gydan Peninsula must be transported through waters that are heavily iced for much of the year.

Zvezda had been scheduled to build 15 Arc7 LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2. Sanctions and the withdrawal of foreign partners have slowed the programme, leaving Russia with fewer specialised vessels than originally planned.

Construction of the vessels initially involved extensive foreign engineering and shipbuilding expertise. South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries had participated in the programme, while French engineering group GTT supplied technology associated with the highly specialised LNG containment systems used aboard gas carriers. Restrictions have complicated Russia’s access to both technologies and industrial support.

Moscow has consequently increased efforts to establish a more self-contained LNG shipping network. Novatek has also moved into vessel and offshore engineering through a dedicated company as sanctions limit access to international fleets and shipbuilding services.

The Northern Sea Route is central to that strategy. Stretching between waters near the Bering Strait and Russia’s European Arctic, it can provide a substantially shorter link between northern Russian energy projects and Asian markets than routes through the Suez Canal. Its commercial value, however, depends heavily on ice conditions, specialised ships, navigational infrastructure and icebreaker support.

Russia has simultaneously expanded its LNG transport fleet through acquisitions of older vessels as tightening sanctions increase pressure on established shipping arrangements. At least eight second-hand LNG carriers entered Russia-linked operations during a six-month period this year, raising the broader fleet used for such trade to about 25 vessels.

China has emerged as the principal destination for cargoes from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 operation, while Russia has increasingly relied on ship-to-ship transfers and alternative logistics to move LNG from Arctic waters to conventional carriers.