SEBI broadens arbitrage funds’ scope in closing auction

India’s Securities and Exchange Board has given arbitrage mutual funds greater flexibility to manage hedged equity positions around the new closing auction, a step aimed at increasing institutional liquidity in the end-of-day price-setting mechanism.

The regulatory relaxation allows fund managers more room to adjust the cash and futures legs of arbitrage trades while participating in the Closing Auction Session, people familiar with the change said. The move is intended to encourage funds that collectively manage a large pool of equity-linked assets to place orders in the auction rather than largely completing transactions beforehand.

The change addresses a central weakness that has emerged since the auction system was introduced on August 3 for shares with futures and options contracts. Trading during the closing window has at times been thin, leaving prices vulnerable to sharp moves when large buy or sell orders enter a relatively shallow order book.

Arbitrage funds are viewed as a potentially important source of balancing liquidity because they hold shares in the cash market while maintaining offsetting short positions in futures. That structure can enable them to sell stock when the closing auction is dominated by buyers, or buy when supply is heavy, without necessarily taking a directional market view.

SEBI has not issued a public circular detailing the latest operational flexibility. Existing mutual-fund rules require arbitrage schemes to maintain at least 65% of assets in equity and equity-related instruments, while their strategy is built around offsetting positions designed to capture differences between cash and derivatives prices.

The regulator’s intervention comes as it separately reviews the mechanics of the Closing Auction Session after volatile expiry-day moves raised concerns over price discovery and derivatives settlement. A consultation paper issued on September 12 proposed changes to the way settlement prices are determined when futures and options expire.

One option under consideration would blend the volume-weighted average price from the final 30 minutes of continuous trading with prices established in the closing auction. Another would temporarily retain the earlier 30-minute volume-weighted average methodology for derivatives settlement while the auction develops deeper liquidity.

SEBI has also proposed restrictions on order cancellations outside a specified range around the reference price, a shorter post-auction derivatives trading window and changes to the publication of indicative index closing levels during the auction. Public comments on those proposals are open until October 3.

The Closing Auction Session replaced the previous method of setting closing prices for eligible stocks through the volume-weighted average of trades during the last 30 minutes of normal trading. Under the new framework, eligible cash-market stocks move into an auction process late in the session, while equity derivatives continue trading until 3.40 pm.

The auction is intended to concentrate end-of-day orders and produce a closing price based on the level at which the greatest quantity of shares can be matched. Similar mechanisms are used in several major global markets, particularly for large institutional orders and benchmark-tracking flows.

Early trading under the system, however, produced unusually wide gaps between cash-market closing prices and futures values on some days. Those differences caused sharp one-day movements in the net asset values of arbitrage funds because the cash and derivatives legs of their portfolios were marked using prices generated under different trading conditions.

Fund managers and market participants have argued that broader institutional participation is essential if the auction is to deliver stable price discovery. Arbitrage funds, with assets of roughly ₹3.5 trillion according to industry estimates, represent one of the largest pools capable of supplying two-way liquidity without relying on outright directional bets.

The mutual-fund industry has also examined changes to futures valuation that would better align derivatives prices with the auction-determined cash close. One proposal would derive a theoretical futures closing value from the final cash-market price and the prevailing cash-futures spread, reducing temporary valuation mismatches in arbitrage portfolios.