Sonia Gandhi’s Belonging: Penguin demanded unfair redactions

By TN Ashok

INDIA bloc opposition leader and Congress chairperson Mrs. Sonia Gandhi’s forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has become a focal point of political controversy before a single copy has reached an Indian bookseller. The irony is considerable: a book about a woman who spent much of her public life guarding her privacy is now generating headlines over what may or may not have been removed from its pages.

At the heart of the controversy is a simple question: Did Penguin Random House India walk away from Sonia Gandhi’s memoir because she refused to accept editorial changes to politically sensitive passages? The answer, as of August 28, is less clear-cut than the headlines suggest.

What is not in dispute is that Penguin Random House India is not the Indian publisher of the book. What is disputed is why.

What will Sonia Gandhi reveal? The 544-page memoir is considerably more ambitious than a conventional political autobiography. It begins with Sonia Maino’s childhood in post-war Italy and her years as a student in Cambridge, where she met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965. It follows her marriage into the Nehru-Gandhi family, her relationship with Indira Gandhi, her efforts to adapt to Indian life and the extraordinary tragedies that transformed her private existence.

Sanjay Gandhi’s death in a plane crash, Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991 form the emotional spine of the story. Sonia has described writing the book as an act of opening up memories she had kept deeply private. She says that much has been written about her family but that relatively little has explored their motivations, actions and human failings.

The political story then takes over: her reluctance to enter politics, her eventual leadership of the Congress, her years at the centre of the United Progressive Alliance and, above all, her decision in 2004 to decline the prime minister’s office after Congress and its allies won the election.

The publisher’s description promises something broader still — an insider’s view of India’s social and economic transformation over six decades and of the country’s post-Independence political upheavals.

That makes Belonging potentially important not merely as a Sonia Gandhi memoir but as an insider’s account of the Nehru-Gandhi family’s most consequential decades.

This is where fact ends and competing accounts begin. The Indian Express reported that Penguin Random House India had sought “editorial changes and deletions” in part of the manuscript and that Sonia Gandhi rejected them. Other reports subsequently identified the subjects allegedly involved: references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and Chinese intrusions. Hindustan Times, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that Gandhi’s position was essentially that this was her story and she would not permit changes that distorted her account.

NDTV similarly reported, citing Congress sources, that three sets of passages concerning China, the RSS and Modi’s leadership and policies were at the centre of discussions.

But there is an important qualification: neither Sonia Gandhi nor Penguin has publicly confirmed the precise passages, the wording of the proposed changes, or whether they amounted to deletions, rewriting, fact-checking or ordinary editorial recommendations.

Therefore, the phrase “Penguin wanted the passages blacked out” goes beyond the evidence presently available. The reporting establishes allegations of requested changes or deletions; it does not establish that pages were literally redacted or that Penguin demanded political censorship.

Did Sonia Gandhi back out? Again, the public evidence does not support that conclusion. The initial reports created the impression that Penguin India had pulled out because Gandhi refused its changes. Penguin’s subsequent statement significantly complicates that narrative.

The publisher said on August 28 that Penguin Random House India is not the Indian publisher of Belonging and specifically rejected the suggestion that it decided not to publish the memoir because Gandhi declined editorial changes. It said fact-checking and providing editorial recommendations are a publisher’s normal prerogatives and responsibilities and, crucially, that during the relevant discussions it remained “willing and keen” to publish the book. It declined to discuss confidential negotiations.

That means it is premature to say either that Sonia cancelled the contract or that Penguin unilaterally cancelled the contract. The precise contractual status of the Indian arrangement has not been made public.

There may have been negotiations without a final Indian publishing contract. There may have been a disagreement over editorial treatment. There may have been a decision by the parties to separate. But the public record does not establish which contractual mechanism actually occurred.

Did Penguin object to Modi, the RSS and China? This is the most politically explosive allegation — and also the one that needs the greatest caution. Multiple media reports, citing unnamed sources, say the disputed material involved Modi, the RSS and Chinese incursions.

That is significant because the memoir is explicitly billed as an account of India’s political struggles as well as Sonia Gandhi’s personal journey. References to the Modi era would therefore hardly be surprising in a book covering six decades of Indian political history.

But there is currently no publicly available manuscript against which those claims can be checked. Nor has Penguin confirmed that it objected to those subjects because they were critical of the government.

This distinction matters. A publisher fact-checking a claim about Chinese incursions is doing something entirely different from a publisher asking an author to remove criticism of the Modi government or the RSS. Without seeing the editorial correspondence, it is impossible to determine which of the two occurred.

Did the Modi government pressure Penguin? This is where the controversy becomes political speculation. There is, as yet, no publicly established evidence that the government, the BJP or any government agency instructed Penguin not to publish the memoir.

The suspicion is understandable. The reported subjects of the disputed passages are politically sensitive, and Penguin’s Indian operation is part of the same global corporate group whose American imprint, Alfred A. Knopf, is publishing the book.

Congress has therefore asked an obvious question: if the contents are acceptable for Penguin’s international publishing operation, why should they pose a problem in India? A Congress spokesperson has used Penguin’s own “fact-checking” explanation to question the logic of the Indian position.

But the comparison needs care. Alfred A. Knopf and Penguin Random House India are separate publishing operations with separate editorial and commercial responsibilities. The fact that one publishes the book internationally does not prove that the Indian subsidiary agreed to publish the same edition under the same terms.

Nor does the Indian controversy prove government pressure. Until evidence emerges of a government communication, political intervention or instruction to Penguin, the claim that Penguin “buckled under government pressure” remains speculation, not established fact.

Who will publish it in India? This is another area where headlines have outrun confirmation. The Indian Express reported that HarperCollins was close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India.

An even more interesting piece of evidence has subsequently appeared: an Indian e-commerce listing has reportedly shown the ebook with William Collins, a HarperCollins UK imprint, as publisher. That suggests that HarperCollins has at least some involvement in the Indian rights ecosystem, although it is not the same thing as a formal announcement that HarperCollins India has signed the print publishing contract.

So “HarperCollins has taken over” should also be treated cautiously until the company confirms the arrangement.

And what about November 10? Here the facts are much firmer. Belonging remains scheduled for international publication on November 10, 2026, by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Knopf has announced a first printing of 100,000 copies. Penguin Random House is also involved in the international release through the audio edition.

The controversy is therefore not about the cancellation of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir. The book is going ahead. The unresolved question is the Indian publishing arrangement.

And that may ultimately be why the controversy is bigger than a contractual dispute. Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is potentially one of the most politically consequential Indian political memoirs of the year. It promises first-person testimony on the Nehru-Gandhi family, two assassinations, the Congress’s return to power in 2004, her relationship with Manmohan Singh and her own decision to remain outside the prime minister’s office.

If the book contains a sustained critique of Modi, the RSS or India’s handling of China, it will inevitably become part of the political argument of 2026.

But for now, the responsible verdict is narrower: Penguin India is not publishing the book in India; reports say editorial disagreements occurred; Penguin says that explanation is inaccurate and that it remained willing to publish; the precise disputed passages remain undisclosed; allegations of government pressure remain unproven; and the international Knopf publication on November 10 remains on schedule.

The real controversy, therefore, is not yet what Sonia Gandhi has written. It is what publishers may have asked her to change — and why nobody is prepared to say exactly what it was. (IPA Service)

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