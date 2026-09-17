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Huawei Pioneers a New Computing Architecture for the AI Era: Making One Million Processors Work as One Computer

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SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2026 – Huawei today announced the Peerium Computing Architecture, a new computing architecture for the AI era. The architecture enables processors at the million scale to work as one computer, meeting the ever-growing demand for AI compute.

Huawei Pioneers a New Computing Architecture for the AI Era: Making One Million Processors Work as One Computer

The Peerium Computing Architecture achieves strong scaling to the million-processor level through nested parallelism, unified memory addressing, and peer interconnect. It breaks through the Turing paradigm with the introduction of Nested BSP (Nested Bulk Synchronous Parallel), extends the von Neumann single-machine architecture, and overturns the master–slave architecture that has prevailed for decades, so that a million processors truly become one larger computer.

UnifiedBus (UB) is the key interconnect technology that makes the Peerium Computing Architecture possible. Built on a single open protocol, UB is a high-speed bus that scales without limit to connect CPUs, NPUs, memory, SSDs, network interface cards (NICs), and switches. With UB, peer interconnect is achieved across compute, storage, and networking.

The Atlas 950 SuperPoD and SuperPoD-based SuperClusters are the first-generation product built on the Peerium Computing Architecture. An Atlas 950 SuperCluster with 256,000 cards is already being deployed, and the Atlas 960 system based on near-packaged optics (NPO) is currently under testing.

Eric Xu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman, said, “In the AI era, Huawei is drawing on the Peerium Computing Architecture we pioneered to continuously build the SuperPoDs and SuperPod-based SuperClusters that meet customer needs for training and inference, making computing power available everywhere and intelligence accessible to all.”

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