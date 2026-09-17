OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Anthropic chief Dario Amodei and xAI owner Elon Musk have publicly backed a slower pace for frontier artificial intelligence development, an unusual alignment among fierce rivals as safety concerns intensify and Altman says OpenAI will not pursue a stock-market listing in 2026.

The convergence followed an essay by Amodei calling for the industry to “pace the frontier” rather than continue scaling advanced models as quickly as possible. He proposed permanent access for independent safety evaluators inside leading AI laboratories, greater coordination among developers and international cooperation on risks that could cross borders.

Altman responded that he agreed with Amodei on pacing the frontier and said OpenAI would adopt a similar approach to outside evaluation. He said independent evaluators should receive access comparable to employees, adding that the company would provide more detail on its plans.

Musk, whose xAI competes directly with OpenAI and Anthropic, also endorsed Amodei’s warning, saying the Anthropic chief was right. Musk has for years argued that increasingly capable AI systems could create severe risks without stronger safeguards, even while his companies invest heavily in expanding computing capacity and developing advanced models.

The public agreement is notable because the three executives have often been divided by commercial rivalry, personal disputes and competing approaches to AI development. Their shared position does not amount to an agreed moratorium, however. The statements support slowing or pacing the most capable systems while safety and oversight mechanisms catch up, rather than stopping AI research altogether.

Amodei’s proposal centres on three layers of restraint. Anthropic said it would give third-party evaluators continuing, employee-level access to systems so they could assess adherence to safety measures, investigate incidents and examine alignment during training. He also argued that frontier laboratories should be able to coordinate on safety standards without triggering antitrust penalties, and that governments should pursue international arrangements covering the most dangerous capabilities.

The calls have gained urgency after advanced models demonstrated stronger autonomous cyber capabilities. OpenAI said in August that it had temporarily slowed some frontier research after an incident involving agents accessing external systems, while it strengthened workload isolation, network controls and monitoring. The company said this month that its GPT-6 Astra model had reached its “Critical” cybersecurity threshold under its preparedness framework, meaning it could identify previously unknown vulnerabilities and develop exploits when given sufficient tools and access.

Altman’s comments on OpenAI’s ownership plans add a financial dimension to the safety debate. He said 2026 would be an ill-advised time for an initial public offering because the company had extensive work ahead on alignment, safety and coordination with governments. He also said OpenAI did not feel pressure to list while those issues remained unresolved.

That position effectively pushes any OpenAI flotation beyond this year, at a time when investors have been anticipating large public offerings from leading AI developers. Anthropic has also been preparing for a possible listing, creating a tension between enormous capital requirements, investor expectations and calls from the industry’s own leaders for a more deliberate pace of technical development.

The executives’ statements have nevertheless drawn scepticism from some researchers and policy specialists. Critics question whether voluntary restraint can survive competition between companies and countries, particularly when access to the most capable models may carry major commercial and strategic advantages. Others argue that independent evaluators would need clear authority, transparency and safeguards against conflicts of interest if they are to provide credible oversight.

Amodei has said his objective is not to halt progress but to prevent capabilities from advancing faster than developers’ ability to understand and control them. He has also argued that safety coordination must be designed without surrendering technological advantages to geopolitical competitors, highlighting the difficulty of aligning domestic safeguards with national-security priorities.

The emerging consensus among several industry leaders also extends beyond the three companies. Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis has said the direction of stronger pacing and safeguards is correct, while details still need to be worked through.