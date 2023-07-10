Stalin tells President Governor is threat to peace in state

Governor R N Ravi ”instigates communal hatred” and he is a ”threat” to Tamil Nadu’s peace, Chief Minister M K Stalin has conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu, the government said on Sunday.

In a letter to Murmu, Stalin said that Ravi has violated the oath of office he took under Article 159 of the Constitution, the government said in an official release.

”Ravi is stoking communal hatred and he is a threat to Tamil Nadu’s peace,” Stalin said in a letter dated July 8, 2023.

On the recent issue of the Governor’s move to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, which he later backtracked from, Ravi showed his political slant, the CM claimed in his letter.

On the one hand, Ravi delayed sanction to prosecute former ministers in the previous AIADMK regime and on the other hand, through his hasty action in Senthil Balaji’s matter — against whom only now a probe has begun — he has displayed his political inclinations, the letter said.

”His behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office,” the CM emphasised in his letter.

Stalin told Murmu that he was leaving the matter — of removing Ravi from office — to her, to decide whether Tamil Nadu Governor’s continuation in office would be desirable or suitable considering the sentiments and dignity of the founding fathers of India’s Constitution.

With inputs from News18