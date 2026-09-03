stc Bahrain taps TCS for IT overhaul

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

stc Bahrain has signed a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to transform its IT operations, introducing managed services and advanced automation as the telecoms provider seeks a more scalable, resilient digital infrastructure.

The agreement, announced during LEAP 2026 in Riyadh, will focus on modernising stc Bahrain’s technology landscape and establishing what the company describes as a future-ready operating model. The programme is intended to improve organisational agility, system reliability and service delivery while creating a technology foundation capable of supporting longer-term growth.

Under the partnership, TCS will bring its telecommunications experience and digital capabilities into stc Bahrain’s core IT framework. The companies said the work would integrate managed services and automation across operations, with the aim of streamlining processes and enabling the operator to respond more quickly to changing customer and market requirements.

Khalid Al Osaimi, chief executive of stc Bahrain, said the partnership represented an important step in the company’s digital transformation programme. He said embedding managed services, automation and global operating practices into IT operations would strengthen resilience, agility and efficiency while supporting the delivery of digital services to customers.

The companies did not disclose the value, duration or detailed implementation timetable of the agreement. They also did not specify which individual IT platforms would be migrated, replaced or consolidated, leaving the initial announcement focused on the operating model, automation and infrastructure objectives rather than the technical architecture of the programme.

The partnership comes as telecoms operators increasingly seek to simplify complex technology estates built across networks, customer platforms, billing systems, cloud environments and enterprise applications. Greater use of automation and managed operations can reduce manual intervention and improve incident handling, although the benefits depend on execution, integration and the ability to maintain service continuity during technology changes.

TCS has been expanding work centred on AI-enabled operations, cloud infrastructure and technology modernisation across industries. In its results for the quarter ended June 2026, the company highlighted several contracts involving unified IT operating models, infrastructure transformation and automation designed to improve resilience and productivity. Its broader strategy places AI, cloud and modern infrastructure among the foundations for enterprise transformation.

For stc Bahrain, the new arrangement fits a wider effort to move beyond conventional connectivity and develop a more technology-led operating model. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei in January under its EVOLVE 2.0 programme, aimed at expanding the use of network, cloud, data and artificial intelligence capabilities across its business.

That initiative followed earlier work to improve customer lifecycle processes and develop a roadmap towards more autonomous network operations. stc Bahrain has said the programme delivered faster cloud adoption, new digital services and improved visibility of customer experience, providing context for its latest focus on the underlying IT environment.

The operator has also been widening its enterprise technology portfolio. This month it announced a reseller partnership with automation software company UiPath covering robotic process automation and related enterprise technologies, including process discovery and workflow automation. stc Bahrain said that agreement was intended to help business and public-sector customers reduce costs and streamline complex processes.

Al Osaimi remains chief executive of stc Bahrain, while Ahmed Alsharif serves as chief technology and digital officer, according to the company’s current executive management listing. The operator describes itself as a digital enabler and provides consumer and business connectivity alongside digital and technology services.

stc Bahrain has invested in infrastructure including the 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and its Data Center Park, projects intended to strengthen international connectivity and data capacity. The company has also pursued 5G and enterprise digital services as part of its infrastructure strategy.