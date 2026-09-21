Water disruptions push South African firms toward resilience

South African businesses are treating water security as a core continuity risk as unreliable municipal supply, ageing infrastructure increase operational risk across affected municipal networks and major cities.

Companies are responding by expanding on-site storage, drilling boreholes where viable, installing treatment systems, recycling wastewater and improving consumption monitoring. The shift resembles the earlier move towards private power resilience, with businesses seeking alternatives to dependence on a single public utility network.

Government acknowledges that water interruptions are affecting communities and economic activity across several municipalities. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Water Action Plan, released in July, identifies failing municipal systems, weak maintenance, fragmented accountability and inadequate reinvestment of water revenues among the structural causes of unreliable supply.

The plan aims to increase infrastructure investment, draw in private-sector participation, strengthen regulation of water services. It also proposes ring-fencing water revenues so money collected from users can be directed towards maintaining pipes, reservoirs, pumping stations and treatment facilities.

Government has committed R156 billion to water and sanitation infrastructure over three years. The programme covers upgrades and new bulk infrastructure, while reforms target better financial and operational management.

For businesses, the reliability of municipal recovery remains critical. Gauteng has illustrated the exposure. Supply disruptions earlier this year followed electro-mechanical failures at Rand Water pump stations and a major pipe burst, while low reservoir levels, heat-driven demand and ageing municipal networks prolonged shortages in parts of Johannesburg.

Authorities said water losses in Gauteng municipal systems averaged about 33% during the February disruptions. Nationally, the Department of Water and Sanitation puts non-revenue water at about 47%, meaning almost half the water entering municipal systems does not generate revenue because of leaks, illegal connections, faulty metering or billing weaknesses.

That loss places pressure on municipal finances and physical supply. Reduced revenue can constrain maintenance spending, while leaking networks increase the treated water needed to meet demand. The department has identified infrastructure condition, inadequate maintenance and shortages of skilled personnel as major weaknesses.

Business resilience strategies are therefore moving beyond emergency tanks intended only for short outages. Companies with water-dependent operations are assessing how much water they require to maintain essential functions, how long interruptions can be tolerated and whether alternative supplies can meet quality standards.

Storage remains the simplest option for many offices, retail properties, hospitals, hotels and industrial sites because it can preserve municipal water during temporary interruptions. Larger users are also considering groundwater, rainwater harvesting and treated wastewater, although such systems require testing, treatment, maintenance and, where applicable, regulatory approval.

Water quality is becoming as important as volume. Alternative sources may contain chemical or microbiological contaminants, while stored water can deteriorate if tanks and treatment systems are poorly managed. Businesses handling food, healthcare, manufacturing or other regulated activities face compliance risks if backup supplies fail to meet required standards.

Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo said in March that shortages were being driven not only by South Africa’s underlying water scarcity but by deteriorating infrastructure, weak governance, declining municipal capacity, pollution and high non-revenue water.

The country is also seeking to diversify its water mix. Official policy supports greater use of groundwater, desalination, rainwater harvesting and reuse of treated wastewater, alongside measures to reduce consumption and physical losses. Such diversification is increasingly relevant to commercial users needing continuity without adding pressure to constrained municipal networks.

Johannesburg Water’s business planning has identified companies and households moving towards off-grid solutions, including boreholes, rainwater harvesting and treatment plants, because of prolonged supply disruptions. That trend also challenges municipalities because large paying users who reduce dependence on the network can weaken revenues needed for public infrastructure.

For companies, the calculation is increasingly site-specific. High-consumption manufacturers may need substantial storage and recycling systems, while offices may focus on sanitation, drinking water and essential services. Property owners must also account for pumping capacity, electricity availability, maintenance schedules and water quality.