Keeta Drone restores Dubai delivery flights

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Keeta Drone has resumed commercial drone deliveries in Dubai after securing regulatory approvals from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, restarting service from Silicon Central Mall to eligible areas around Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The company said customers can place food orders through the Keeta app from participating restaurants and beverage outlets, with autonomous drones carrying eligible deliveries to designated collection points. Orders can be collected from lockers at Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai or at the Emirates Building near Foodings Cafe in Dubai Silicon Oasis, while selected areas can also use a rider-collaboration model for home delivery.

The restart places Keeta Drone back into live consumer operations after earlier commercial routes were established under Dubai’s regulatory framework for unmanned aircraft. The service is initially centred on Silicon Central Mall, developed and managed by Line Investment and Properties, which will act as a take-off point for participating merchants.

Junwei Yang, general manager of Keeta Drone, said Dubai remains the company’s primary market for international expansion and described the resumption as further progress towards a scalable drone delivery network in the region.

“The service is designed to make selected deliveries more efficient, broaden access to participating merchants and introduce customers to the future of delivery through a seamless, tech-first experience that embeds drone delivery into everyday consumer life,” Yang said.

He said collaboration with the DCAA, technology operators, government entities and local partners had been instrumental in enabling autonomous delivery and supporting development of Dubai’s low-altitude economy. Keeta said it plans to add more communities and locations as the network expands.

The initial food and beverage selection includes coffee, boba and other speciality drinks, shawarma, desserts, Italian food and cuisine from India, with local, regional and international brands participating. The company is integrating the drone option into its existing delivery application rather than operating it as a separate demonstration service.

Dubai has been developing a regulatory and operational framework for drone logistics as part of wider efforts to introduce advanced mobility services. In January 2025, the DCAA signed a memorandum of understanding with Keeta Drone covering the assessment and approval of operating zones, infrastructure requirements, airspace needs, and safety and security provisions for drone delivery.

The resumption also builds on the regulatory foundation established when Dubai authorised commercial beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations for the company, allowing drones to travel beyond the direct sight of an operator on approved routes. Such operations require tighter controls over airspace, communications, flight planning and contingency procedures than basic line-of-sight flights. DCAA has said its approach is intended to accommodate emerging aviation technologies while maintaining safety, security and coordination with other public bodies across the emirate’s urban airspace.

Under that agreement, Keeta committed to operate in designated areas in line with DCAA rules, while the authority said it would facilitate coordination with government entities to help establish new flight paths and support low-altitude aviation activity.

Commercial operations expanded later that year. In October 2025, the DCAA and Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department launched a drone delivery route in Nad Al Sheba with Keeta Drone, linking restaurants and cafes at Nad Al Sheba Avenue Mall with a delivery point at Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque.

At that time, Dubai authorities said Keeta was operating four routes in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The Nad Al Sheba route was presented as an extension of the company’s network, connecting residential and commercial zones under DCAA oversight.

Dubai’s first Keeta drone delivery operations were launched at Dubai Silicon Oasis in December 2024 following pilot testing designed to meet aviation safety and security requirements. The initiative was Keeta Drone’s first venture outside the Greater China region, according to Dubai government statements issued at the launch.

The company’s broader system combines autonomous aircraft, automated hubs and software for route planning, scheduling and remote monitoring. Keeta says its drones are designed for low-noise operations and zero-emission flight, while its operating model uses designated delivery points and controlled routes.