UAE, Germany broaden business ties at Munich forum

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called for stronger private-sector cooperation with Germany after attending a major business forum in Munich where companies from the two countries signed 30 agreements and commercial partnerships worth about €9.66 billion.

Sheikh Mohamed told executives and investors at the Germany-UAE Business Forum on Friday that businesses would play a vital role in advancing the strategic partnership, urging them to explore new opportunities in priority sectors and expand existing investment links.

The agreements covered renewable and clean energy infrastructure, oil and gas, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, manufacturing, logistics, transport, ports, aviation, healthcare, life sciences, agriculture, food security and consumer goods, according to details released after the forum.

The Munich gathering formed part of Sheikh Mohamed’s state visit to Germany and followed talks in Berlin with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, where the two governments launched a Strategic Dialogue intended to give their partnership a more structured framework across trade, investment, energy, technology, security and other areas.

The UAE has also announced plans for an additional €40 billion of investment in Germany, on top of an existing investment stock estimated at about €34 billion. The pledge is aimed at supporting German industry and expanding cooperation in areas including digital infrastructure, energy and technology.

The package announced during the visit also included steps on aviation and technology cooperation. Germany agreed to expand traffic rights for Emirates, opening the way for services between Dubai and Berlin, while the two sides set out a framework intended to connect researchers, companies and investors in advanced technologies. Officials said these measures were designed to make links practical and give companies channels for developing cross-border projects.

Officials from both countries have presented the investment programme as a practical extension of a relationship that has gained economic importance as governments and companies seek more diversified supply chains, energy partnerships and sources of capital amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

At the Munich forum, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on discussions among business leaders about converting investment opportunities into commercially viable projects. Sessions focused particularly on innovation, advanced technology, industry and cross-border investment, with participants examining ways to strengthen links between companies in the two markets.

Several energy agreements announced during the visit illustrated the scale of the planned cooperation. Germany’s RWE and Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding covering possible joint participation in German offshore wind auctions in 2027, with potential investment of more than €3 billion.

RWE also signed a letter of intent with ADNOC on future liquefied natural gas supplies, building on an earlier framework. The companies are seeking to finalise two LNG offtake agreements for deliveries to Europe and Asia beginning in the early 2030s.

Separately, XRG, ADNOC’s international investment arm, and Germany’s state-owned energy company SEFE agreed to explore wider cooperation in gas and LNG. Masdar and German renewable energy investor Luxcara also agreed to assess joint investments in offshore wind and energy storage projects potentially exceeding €5 billion.

The two governments have also agreed to establish a German-UAE Investment Council to strengthen engagement between the public and private sectors and help advance investment projects. A joint declaration issued during the state visit said the council would support deeper bilateral trade and investment ties in priority sectors.

The Strategic Dialogue announced by Sheikh Mohamed and Merz is designed to coordinate cooperation in areas ranging from trade, energy and climate to emerging technology, digitalisation, transport, defence, education and culture. Both leaders described it as a mechanism for turning broad political commitments into sustained programmes and measurable outcomes.

Germany and the UAE already have substantial commercial ties, with non-oil trade valued at about $15.5 billion annually. UAE officials have said the relationship can connect Germany’s industrial and technological capabilities with capital, energy and growth opportunities across the Gulf, Asia and Africa.