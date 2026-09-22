RcrutAI extends Panther into commercial property analysis

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

RcrutAI has expanded its Panther real estate intelligence platform into commercial and mixed-use development, adding tools for site analysis, tenant planning, parking demand, pricing and project feasibility.

The Cairo-based artificial intelligence company announced the move on September 21, extending a platform that was initially built to support residential development decisions. RcrutAI said the new commercial capabilities are intended to connect decisions that developers often examine separately, from assessing land and surrounding demand to determining product mix, pricing, parking provision and financial feasibility.

A central addition is Commercial Land Intelligence, which analyses a site alongside projects and activity in its surrounding market. The company said the tool examines nearby developments, including the number of residential units or other keys within them, to estimate a project’s catchment area and the potential population base available to support commercial uses.

For mixed-use schemes, Panther combines residential and commercial analysis so developers can examine the relationship between the population around a site, expected traffic and potential demand for shops, services and other commercial space. The company describes the approach as a way to bring market conditions into early development decisions before layouts and investment assumptions become fixed.

The expanded platform also maps tenants, brands and business activities operating around a proposed development. RcrutAI said this information can be used to identify gaps in the existing tenant mix and indicate categories of occupiers or brands that developers may consider targeting. Such analysis is designed to move beyond identifying competing projects by examining what commercial uses are already represented and which may be underserved within the catchment.

Another new component, called the Parking Stress Test, estimates parking demand based on a project’s proposed commercial mix and expected levels of use. It assesses whether open areas and surface parking are likely to accommodate that demand and whether alternatives such as underground or multi-storey parking may be required.

RcrutAI said parking analysis is linked with wider decisions on land use, costs, developable area and feasibility. Those relationships can be significant in mixed-use developments, where parking requirements compete with revenue-generating space and can materially affect construction costs and design choices.

Panther Commercial now covers Commercial Land Intelligence, product mix, pricing, parking analysis, tenant and catchment intelligence, feasibility and development strategy, according to the company. RcrutAI is positioning these functions as an interconnected decision system rather than a collection of standalone studies.

Ahmed Zakaria, co-founder and chief executive of RcrutAI, said the commercial and mixed-use expansion was an extension of the platform’s original residential focus. “The goal is not to build a separate set of tools for each sector, but rather to build a single intelligence layer that supports real estate development decisions across different asset types,” he said.

Zakaria said residential property had been Panther’s starting point, with commercial and mixed-use development forming the next stage. He added that the company plans to extend the platform across further parts of the property development cycle, including operations and investment.

Panther was launched as an artificial intelligence-supported decision engine for developers, combining market analysis with development strategy and financial modelling. RcrutAI says its system uses continuously updated market information to assess competitors, prices, sales performance, demand and absorption, then connect those findings with recommendations on product mix and feasibility.

The company has also said Panther can analyse plot parameters and a project brief to recommend the proportion and built-up area of different unit types. It markets the platform as a means of reducing the time spent gathering and processing information, while leaving final development judgement with professional teams.

RcrutAI has not disclosed pricing for the module, customer numbers or audited performance data for the new tools. The announcement also did not identify developers using the expanded functions, leaving adoption of Panther Commercial to be tested as projects advance through planning and investment decisions.