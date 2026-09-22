G7 urges Iran to halt Houthi support

G7 foreign ministers have called on Iran to stop arming and supporting Yemen’s Houthis, warning that the group’s military operations risk widening instability across the Middle East and disrupting international trade.

The ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States issued the demand after meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. They condemned continuing Houthi strikes in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia and urged the movement to end military operations, threats and attacks on civilian shipping.

The statement said Tehran’s support for the Houthis formed part of a dangerous pattern of escalation with consequences extending beyond Yemen. The G7 called on the group to return to the political process in good faith, placing renewed emphasis on maritime security as fighting intensifies near the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The appeal comes as Houthi forces have expanded their position along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and stepped up missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets. The group has also threatened shipping linked to Saudi Arabia, raising concern over traffic through Bab el-Mandeb, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Iran has long acknowledged political support for the Houthis but denies directing their military operations. Tehran’s Foreign Ministry has also rejected allegations that it controls developments in Yemen. Western governments and regional officials, however, have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying the movement with weapons, technology and other assistance.

The G7 statement did not announce new sanctions or military measures against Iran or the Houthis. Its immediate focus was on ending attacks, reducing the risk to commercial vessels and reviving political negotiations. The language nevertheless sharpened pressure on Tehran at a time when the wider regional confrontation involving Iran and the United States has complicated diplomatic efforts over Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has faced a new wave of Houthi attacks after the movement’s advances in western Yemen. Missiles and drones have been launched towards Saudi territory, including the capital, Riyadh, while Saudi forces and their Yemeni allies have responded with air strikes against Houthi positions.

The escalation has also increased international concern about oil flows and merchant shipping. Bab el-Mandeb is a key route for vessels moving between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. Disruption there can force ships onto longer voyages around southern Africa, adding time and cost to global trade.

European governments have already increased attention on maritime protection. The European Union’s Aspides mission, created to defend commercial shipping in the Red Sea, is operating with six warships, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said the mission needs more than 10 vessels to meet the growing threat.

Britain has separately agreed to provide limited air-to-air refuelling support for Saudi operations, describing the assistance as defensive. The United States, despite earlier strikes against Houthi targets and its designation of the group as a foreign terrorist organisation, has not committed to direct military support for Saudi Arabia in the latest fighting.

Diplomatic channels remain active alongside the military pressure. US officials met Houthi representatives in Oman this month, where the group indicated it would continue to observe an arrangement under which American vessels would not be targeted. The Houthis have said their current maritime campaign is directed at Saudi-linked shipping, while warning other countries against joining Riyadh’s operations.

The humanitarian consequences inside Yemen are also worsening. United Nations agencies say hundreds of people have been killed in the latest fighting and more than 120,000 displaced from their homes, with thousands crossing by sea towards the Horn of Africa.

The World Food Programme has expanded its emergency response as insecurity grows, adding pressure to a country where years of war have already left large numbers dependent on humanitarian assistance. Fighting along the western coast has complicated access and forced families to move from areas close to front lines.