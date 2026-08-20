Tesson Holdings Limited Launches “Tesson Smart Energy” Strategy to Accelerate Industrial Deployment of New Energy Ecosystem in Mainland China and Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2026 – Tesson Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01201.HK) recently hosted the “Tesson Smart Energy: Recharged & Ready” 2026 Brand Evolution & Strategic Partnership Signing” at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong. At the event, Tesson Holdings Limited formally announced its strategic upgrade from lithium-ion motive battery manufacturing business toward new energy smart electricity platform-based operation. The company also entered into strategic and industrial partnership agreements with Logistics Planning Research Institute of China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP), Zhongke Lianli (中科连理) and Hong Kong Polytechnic University Anlaseo Technology respectively.

The event was attended by core management of Tesson Holdings : Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Wei Mingren; Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Li Jingquan; Executive Director, Mr. Li Yang; as well as distinguished guests including Ms. Li Jinying (李錦瑩), President of Logistics Planning Research Institute of CFLP; Mr. Yan An (閆安), President of the Digital Lianli Research Institute of the Jiangxi Centre of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) (中科院江西中心數字連理研究院); Professor Yu Changyuan, Chairman of Anlaseo Technology; and Dr. Cheng Zhi, Chief Executive Officer of Anlaseo Technology.

Strategic Evolution: From “Battery Manufacturing” to “Smart Energy Operation”

Tesson Holdings has long been engaged in the research, manufacturing and sales of lithium-ion motive batteries. In 2025, the Company launched its Hong Kong-based “photovoltaic storage charging and checking” AI-inspected ultra-fast charging and zero-carbon microgrid asset operation business, completing the acquisition of the assets of seven new energy integrated service stations and marking its first step towards strategic recharge.

Mr. Wei Mingren said that the recharge does not represent a departure from the Company’s existing industrial foundation, but rather based on the company’s past decade of industrial foundation of the system of motive battery manufacturing business, the experience of the operation of charging network in Hong Kong and the capabilties of industrial integration and capital management.”Based on our manufacturing foundation, Tesson Holdings is accelerating its transformation into a smart energy platform operator, enabling every unit of electricity to unleash greater value.”

Mr. Li Jingquan outlined development pathway of the company:”Battery manufacturing → zero-carbon microgrid and energy storage operations → AI-powered electricity trading and carbon-energy asset management platform.”

He noted that Tesson will leverage its “photovoltaic storage charging and checking” microgrid operations as an entry point, collaborate with supply chain partners to develop zero-carbon microgrids and virtual power plants, while strategic upgrade gradually from an energy equipments manufacturer into a smart energy platform operator.

Mr. Li Yang further elaborated on the company’s core competitiveness built around “Data, Intelligence and Electricity”:”Data” represents the credible data base; “Intelligence” represents the AI-driven capabilities of electricity trading; “Electricity” represents capabilities of electrical assets operation.

The Company will expand its regional market presence actively, aim to secure over 10% of regional market share in multiple cities, and building an operating ecosystem servicing up to 10 billion kWh of electricity consumption.

Industrial Opportunities: Policy Support Driving New Energy Infrastructure Development in Mainland China and Hong Kong

Ms. Li Jinying (李錦瑩) noted that China is simultaneously advancing the upgrading and restructure of two major infrastructure networks — the new power system and modern logistics network.

She highlighted that logistics facilities are evolving beyond traditional transportation hubs into important industrial platforms for energy consumption, green transformation and electrical data collection. The cooperative operation of energy flows, logistics flows and data flows is reshaping the pattern of national infrastructure. Tesson Smart Energy timely deploy related industries

Since 2026, the company has entered into strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding with DST Sustainable Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (地上鐵綠色科技（深圳）股份有限公司) (DST) and China Railway First Group Co., Ltd respectively. The first pilot project of China Railway First Group, located at car park of Hoi Wang Road in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, and will be developed into a zero-carbon integrated facility combining parking, charging and vehicle inspection functions.

Meanwhile, the joint venture company established with DST plans to build 10 more multi-functional battery swapping stations.

The launch event follows the completion of the Company’s financing activity of placing of new shares. With the completion financing activity of placing, strategic launching and industrial partnership signings simultaneously, signaling the new energy strategic of”Tesson Smart Energy”which is driven by “Technology + Industry + Capital” formally set sail.

Strategic Partnerships Covering the Full “Industry–Research–Application” Value Chain

The three strategic partnership signings at the event covering national think tank, research institutions and university spin-offs, surrounding modern power and development of new energy ecosystem, forming a complete layout from strategic planning, technology development and commercial application.

Mr. Wei Mingren said the significance of these signings is not only “plans announcing”, but rather is “in progress and amplifying the outcomes through ecological cooperation”.

The cooperation between Tesson Holdings and Logistics Planning Research Institute of CFLP is particularly crucial. Both parties will establish a joint venture big data operation company in Beijing to formally advance to transport logistics, important scenario of power consumption.

As a national logistics think tank and the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) publishing organization, the Logistics Planning Research Institute of CFLP, both parties will work together to explore the integration path of new and renewable energy power and green logistics, pushing logistics industry to upgrade in the direction of low-carbonization and intelligentization.

Afterwards, Tesson Holdings also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Zhongke Lianli (中科连理) focusing on development of industrial brain data resource, digitization of logistics hub energy and scenario collaboration of modernized power grid, further improving the capabilities of digitization and intelligentization of new energy industry

Finally, Tesson Holdings entered into a strategic partnership with Hong Kong Polytechnic University Anlaseo Technolgy, which is a startup incubator of Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Anlaseo Technology was also subsidized by the Hong Kong Government’s “Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme (RAISe+)”.Its intelligent battery sensor system enabling intelligent lifecycle monitoring of batteries through edge computing and AI algorithm, providing the core technological support in the of field of such as electrical safety awareness and smart management. .

Future Outlook: Anchoring the Strategic Position of Smart Energy Platform Operator

With the upgrade of strategy of “Tesson Smart Energy” and the implementation of significant industrial cooperation partnership signings, Tesson Holdings is in the stage of systematically advancing the deployment of new energy ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Tesson Holdings will continue advancing systematic deployment across energy generation, distribution and consumption sectors with core strategic brand of “Tesson Smart Energy”.

Through a dual strategy combining strategic acquisitions and organic development, Tesson Holdings aims to build an integrated new energy ecosystem covering renewable energy generation, energy storage, charging infrastructure, electricity trading and carbon-energy asset management.

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About Tesson Holdings

Tesson Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01201.HK) is a company listed on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited principally engaged in the research, manufacturing and sale of lithium ion motive battery and investment and operation of new energy electric vehicles ultra-fast charging stations

On 10 August 2026, the company formally launches the newest strategic brand “Tesson Smart Energy” accelerate new business innovation such as the deployment of photovoltaic storage charging and checking zero-carbon microgrid, AI-powered electricity trading, operation of carbon-energy assets, transforming into a premier new energy smart electricity platform operator.