Inovatif Media Asia Sets Regional Ambitions in Motion with Tun Ahmad Fuzi as Strategic Advisor

Setting the Regional Agenda – CT Cheah (L) and Tun Ahmad Fuzi (R) inked the Official Appointment, marking a new chapter in IMA’s regional growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2026 –. One of Malaysia’s longest running media publishers, Inovatif Media Asia Sdn. Bhd. (IMA) is honoured to welcomeas its

A distinguished leader who served as the 8th Governor (Yang di-Pertua Negeri) of the Malaysian state of Penang, Tun Fuzi will advise IMA on its regional growth strategy, strategic partnerships, and institutional engagement as the Publisher accelerates the expansion of its leading business magazine title, The SmartInvestor (TSI) across ASEAN.

“Onboarding Tun Fuzi is a milestone not only for IMA, but Malaysia’s media publication industry. Undoubtedly a seasoned leader fortified by his long diplomatic career experience, we are confident that his strategic insights will pave the way for TSI’s stronger regional voice,” said CT Cheah, IMA’s Managing Director and TSI’s Managing Editor.

Currently, TSI has established its presence in Hong Kong in addition to Malaysia via its magazine content and dedicated website platforms. The publication also recently relaunched https://smartinvestor.com.my and https://smartinvestor.hk and is also in progress to rolling out its China website by the first half of 2027.

Beyond expansion plans, Tun Fuzi also shares a common vision with IMA in empowering communities through financial literacy as the partnership will kickstart initiatives to promote practical grassroots financial education, strengthen awareness on governance and regulatory compliance as well as encourage informed financial-decision making among communities, business and future generations.

“A well-informed society is fundamental to sustainable economic growth. I believe the media has an important role in promoting financial awareness, encouraging good governance, and connecting businesses and communities across borders. Working with IMA, I am committed to supporting its nation-building initiative of advancing financial literacy and responsible investment knowledge across ASEAN,” stated Tun Fuzi.

With its expansion strategy in place and leveraging on the new appointment, IMA is exploring new opportunities for regional collaboration to broaden its reach and relevance across Asia. At the heart of this ambition is a commitment of combining credible journalism with education, contributing to a more informed, resilient and inclusive society.

Hashtag: #InovatifMediaAsia #TheSmartInvestor #TunFuzi

https://smartinvestor.com.my

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Inovatif Media Asia (IMA)

Founded in 2002, IMA has built a reputation for producing high-quality business and lifestyle publications. Apart from its leading business magazine The SmartInvestor, the Publisher also owns titles including Calibre, FENG, The G.Mag and The Real Time.

With a new management onboard in 2023, IMA is slated to expand its regional presence for publications, business dialogues and cross-border collaborations.