The Mineral Boutique Limited Welcomes CCS Clarification and Reaffirms Asia Growth Strategy

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore clarified that The Mineral Boutique Limited was not part of the DNA Brands investigation, as the Hong Kong beauty and wellness company looks to its next phase of growth across Asia

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2026 – The Mineral Boutique Limited, the Hong Kong-registered owner of The Mineral Boutique brand and trademarks, welcomes the clarification issued by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (“CCS”) concerning its investigation into DNA Brands Co Pte Ltd.

In its clarification of 11 August 2026, CCS confirmed that references to The Mineral Boutique concerned specific Singapore outlets operated by DNA Brands, and that The Mineral Boutique Limited was not subject to the investigation. This distinction has subsequently been reflected in updated media reporting.

CCS stated:

“The Mineral Boutique Limited, and any outlets other than those named above trading under The Mineral Boutique brand trademarks, were not subject to this investigation.”

The distinction is important: operating particular retail outlets under a brand name is separate from ownership or management of the underlying brand.

Because the relevant Singapore outlets traded under The Mineral Boutique name, earlier public reporting sometimes conflated operation of those particular outlets with ownership or management of the underlying brand. The CCS clarification allows that distinction to be reflected accurately in the continuing public record.

The Mineral Boutique Limited supports the continued identification of the relevant Singapore outlets where necessary to assist consumers and the CCS refund process. The company has asked publishers only to ensure that the continuing public record accurately distinguishes those DNA Brands-operated outlets from The Mineral Boutique Limited and its wider business.

CCS’s refund scheme identifies the relevant Singapore outlets at Jewel Changi Airport, NEX and Wheelock Place among the outlets operated by DNA Brands. Consumers who may be eligible for the refund scheme can continue to contact the Consumers Association of Singapore (“CASE”) directly.

Building the Next Phase of The Mineral Boutique

With this distinction now reflected in the official record, The Mineral Boutique is focused on its next stage of development.

The Mineral Boutique is a beauty and wellness concept with an established retail and spa presence across Hong Kong and Macau. Its approach brings together mineral-powered skincare, professional treatments, advanced beauty technology and wellness within an integrated customer experience.

The brand has received consecutive recognition from Vogue Hong Kong, including Best Beauty Flash at the 2025 Vogue Hong Kong Beauty Awards and Best Anti-Aging Mask at the 2026 awards.

Kimmy Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of The Mineral Boutique Limited, said:

“The Mineral Boutique will continue to grow across Asia through a more holistic approach that connects skincare, advanced beauty technology, professional treatments and wellness.

“An upcoming collaboration with Paris-based 48 Collagen Café is one example of how we are extending the customer experience beyond traditional beauty retail.

“We remain focused on innovation, trusted partnerships and consistently high standards of service as we build the next chapter of The Mineral Boutique across the region.”

The Mineral Boutique Limited will continue working constructively with media, partners and other stakeholders to ensure the public record remains accurate while advancing its long-term growth strategy across Asia.

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https://www.ccs.gov.sg/consumer-protection/legislation-and-guidelines/refund-scheme-for-affected-consumers-of-dna-brands/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Mineral Boutique Limited

The Mineral Boutique Limited is a Hong Kong-registered company and owner of The Mineral Boutique brand and trademarks.

The Mineral Boutique combines premium skincare, professional treatments, advanced beauty technology and wellness experiences, with an established retail and spa presence across Hong Kong and Macau.