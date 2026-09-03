TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil connect Angolan suppliers to procurement

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil will hold dedicated procurement workshops in Luanda on September 8, giving Angolan suppliers direct access to information on contracting requirements and opportunities linked to the companies’ upstream operations.

The sessions form part of the pre-conference programme for Angola Oil & Gas 2026, whose main conference and exhibition will run on September 9 and 10 at the Centro de Convenções de Talatona. Organisers say the workshops are intended to help domestic service providers understand procurement processes, supplier qualification standards and areas where future contracts may emerge.

TotalEnergies’ session is scheduled for 11.30am and will be led by Patricia Campos, head of its Procurement and Contracts Division. ExxonMobil’s workshop is due at 3.10pm and will be led by Adão Costa, the company’s procurement manager in Angola. Each session is listed for 40 minutes.

The initiative comes as both companies advance major offshore investments, creating potential demand for engineering, construction, subsea, logistics and other services. TotalEnergies is developing the Kaminho project in Block 20/11 in the Kwanza Basin with partners Petronas and Sonangol. The project is designed around the Cameia and Golfinho fields and is expected to begin production in 2028.

Kaminho will convert a very large crude carrier into an all-electric floating production, storage and offloading unit linked to a subsea production network. TotalEnergies has said the development is designed to eliminate routine flaring, with associated gas reinjected into the reservoirs. Plateau output is targeted at 70,000 barrels of oil a day.

The French-headquartered group has estimated that Kaminho will generate more than 10 million work-hours in Angola, mainly through offshore operations and construction at local yards. That scale of activity gives added significance to efforts aimed at increasing the ability of locally based companies to meet international operators’ procurement and technical standards.

ExxonMobil, meanwhile, is moving ahead with redevelopment work in Block 15. Subsea7 announced in April that ExxonMobil had awarded the Subsea Integration Alliance an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for the Likembe Redevelopment 2.0 project, a subsea tie-back development offshore Angola. Subsea7 classifies the award as a substantial contract valued between $150 million and $300 million.

Project management and engineering work for Likembe is being handled through teams in Paris, Luanda, Lisbon and Sutton, while SLB OneSubsea is responsible for the umbilical scope. Subsea7 said the work would continue supporting development of local capabilities in Angola, adding another potential channel for domestic participation in the offshore supply chain.

ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies are also preparing for exploration in ultra-deepwater acreage beyond their established producing areas. Angola’s National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels said in March that it had signed an agreement of principles with a future consortium led by the two companies covering Blocks 40, 41, 42 and 58 in the Benguela and Namibe basins.

The agreement establishes the basis for future contracts covering the four blocks. ANPG chairman Paulino Jerónimo said at the time that the transaction fitted the government’s strategy of attracting investment and retaining major international operators. ExxonMobil’s Angola leadership described the agreement as evidence of continuing investment interest, while TotalEnergies said it reinforced the company’s long-term commitment to the country.

The workshops also sit within Angola’s formal local-content framework. Presidential Decree 271/20, issued in 2020, established rules intended to increase participation by domestic companies and workers in petroleum-sector supply chains. ANPG registers and certifies eligible suppliers and publishes lists of goods and services subject to exclusivity, preference or competition regimes. The Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas said contracting by Angolan-capital companies rose from $358 million in 2022 to $733 million in 2025. It also reported 3,179 registered suppliers and 1,483 certificates issued, illustrating the growing pool of businesses seeking work from operators and their contractors across the country’s expanding petroleum services market.