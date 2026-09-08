Salam forges 29 partnerships at LEAP 2026

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Etihad Salam Telecom Company signed 29 strategic partnerships during LEAP 2026 in Riyadh, using the four-day technology gathering to widen its portfolio across connectivity, cloud services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and enterprise digital solutions.

The company, known as Salam, said the agreements formed the centrepiece of its participation as a strategic sponsor and supported its shift from a traditional telecommunications provider towards an integrated digital transformation partner for government bodies, companies and communities across Saudi Arabia.

Salam’s chief executive, Ahmed Al-Anqari, said the company’s approach in the artificial intelligence era was to make AI easier to use, keep data and capabilities within the kingdom and bring advanced services closer to businesses of different sizes. He said the partnerships, demonstrations and discussions at LEAP reflected Salam’s effort to build infrastructure supporting future industries and economic growth.

A central element of the company’s display was its Connectivity+ strategy, which combines network connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and AI-enabled services within a single framework. Salam said the model is intended to give customers integrated technology solutions rather than separate telecom and information technology products.

Several agreements announced at the event illustrated that approach. Salam and Sure Global Technology signed a three-year memorandum of understanding covering digital products and services, telecommunications, cloud services, smart-city and Internet of Things solutions, managed services, financial technology and artificial intelligence applications. A Saudi Exchange disclosure by Sure said any financial impact would depend on future service orders and contracts.

Salam also reached an agreement with Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia to combine selected Galaxy devices with Salam Mobile voice and data plans. The companies said the framework is designed to create integrated device-and-connectivity offers for customers, with details of specific commercial packages to be developed under the partnership.

Another memorandum with Water Transmission Company provides a framework for exploring fibre-optic and broader connectivity opportunities using the infrastructure and capabilities of both organisations. The parties said the cooperation is aimed at supporting reliable, scalable and high-capacity digital connectivity.

Salam separately signed a memorandum with UnifyApps focused on artificial intelligence adoption by government and enterprise customers. The proposed collaboration combines Salam’s local infrastructure and market presence with UnifyApps’ agentic automation technology, with an emphasis on workflow automation and operational efficiency.

The agreements formed part of a wider set of 29 partnerships spanning telecommunications and digital infrastructure, cloud and data services, cybersecurity, enterprise technology, localisation, financial services and mobility. Salam did not disclose an aggregate financial value for the partnership programme.

Alongside the agreements, Salam used LEAP to present its B2B 2.0 enterprise portfolio, designed around consulting, deployment and management of integrated digital systems. The company said the offering reflects a broader repositioning of its business services division towards technology architecture and transformation projects rather than stand-alone connectivity contracts.

Live demonstrations at its exhibition included Industry 4.0 applications, industrial Internet of Things systems, AI-enabled healthcare tools, digital twins for operational monitoring, mobility and logistics solutions, mission-critical communications and enterprise cybersecurity capabilities. The company also displayed AI-as-a-Service and automated video analytics functions aimed at large organisations.

LEAP 2026, the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia’s flagship technology event, was held from August 31 to September 3 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham. Organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and Tahaluf, the event brought together technology companies, investors, policymakers, start-ups and specialists.

The event was staged under the theme Into New Worlds and included artificial intelligence, fintech, smart cities, sustainability and emerging technologies among its major areas of focus. DeepFest, the specialist artificial intelligence gathering held alongside LEAP, also formed part of the programme.