Trump scales back South Korea military drills

President Donald Trump has ordered a substantial reduction in US military exercises with South Korea, linking the decision to Seoul’s refusal to support Washington’s campaign against Iran and his effort to preserve diplomatic space with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to scale down the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises just hours before the drills were due to begin on Monday. The 11-day exercise, involving about 18,000 South Korean troops, nevertheless started as scheduled as military planners awaited details of how Washington intended to implement the presidential directive.

The decision marks a significant change in the handling of one of Washington’s most important security alliances in Asia. Trump described the exercises as costly and said they sent an unnecessarily hostile signal to North Korea, while stressing that he maintained a “very good relationship” with Kim.

Trump also connected the decision to wider tensions with Seoul over Iran. He said he had asked South Korea to join US efforts aimed at the “denuclearisation” of Iran but had received a negative response. His comments indicate that cooperation on security commitments in one region is increasingly being assessed alongside Washington’s expectations of allies in unrelated theatres.

Ulchi Freedom Shield is one of the two principal annual exercises conducted by US and South Korean forces. The drills combine computer simulations, command-post exercises and field training intended to test the allies’ ability to respond to threats from North Korea. Planned activities include precision targeting, manoeuvres, equipment deployment and exercises involving forces from several military services.

About 28,500 US military personnel are stationed in South Korea, where the American presence remains central to the deterrence strategy established after the 1950-53 Korean War. The conflict ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically at war.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has simultaneously been pursuing a reduction in tensions with Pyongyang. A day before Trump announced the exercise cutback, Lee called for renewed dialogue with North Korea and proposed efforts to replace the armistice with a permanent peace arrangement. His government has sought engagement while maintaining the alliance with Washington and strengthening South Korea’s military capabilities.

The exercise opened against an increasingly complex regional security environment. North Korea resumed ballistic missile testing days before the drills, while its expanding military partnership with Russia has raised concern among US and South Korean defence officials. North Korean troops deployed in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine have gained combat experience involving drones, electronic warfare and modern battlefield tactics that could strengthen Pyongyang’s forces.

North Korea has long condemned large US-South Korean exercises as rehearsals for invasion. Washington and Seoul reject that characterisation and describe the training as defensive. The exercises have nevertheless repeatedly become a bargaining tool during periods of diplomacy with Pyongyang.

Trump followed a similar approach during his first presidency. After meeting Kim in Singapore in 2018, he unexpectedly announced the suspension of major military exercises, calling them expensive and provocative. Several large drills were later replaced with smaller or modified exercises as Washington sought to keep nuclear negotiations alive.

Those talks ultimately failed to produce an agreement. Trump and Kim met three times between 2018 and 2019, but negotiations stalled over differences concerning sanctions relief and the scope of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament. Trump has continued to express interest in renewing personal diplomacy since returning to the White House.

Kim has also left open a narrow possibility of renewed talks, while rejecting Washington’s longstanding demand for North Korea’s denuclearisation. Pyongyang has accelerated development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles and strengthened its strategic relationship with Moscow.

The reduction order has revived debate in Washington over military readiness. Critics argue that reducing combined exercises could weaken interoperability between US and South Korean forces at a time when North Korea’s military capabilities are becoming more sophisticated. Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat and former US Navy pilot, described hollowing out the exercises as a mistake and warned against weakening preparedness.