Alibaba insider buying fails to erase dilution fears

Alibaba Group Holding’s powerful insiders have stepped in to buy shares after its $10.2 billion equity placement, but their show of confidence has done little to settle investor unease over dilution and the rising cost of the company’s artificial intelligence ambitions.

Founder Jack Ma bought more than HK$600 million worth of Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares over consecutive trading days, while chairman Joe Tsai and chief executive Eddie Wu together purchased more than HK$200 million of stock. The buying helped shares recover modestly after the placement triggered their sharpest setback in months, but the stock remained well below levels preceding the deal.

Alibaba priced 710 million new shares at HK$112.70 each, raising HK$80 billion, or about $10.2 billion. The price represented an 8.4% discount to the August 21 Hong Kong close of HK$123 and increased the company’s outstanding share count by roughly 3.7%.

Hong Kong-listed shares slumped 8.5% on August 24, closing at HK$112.50 after trading as low as HK$110.10. They recovered 1.5% to HK$114.20 on Tuesday as purchases by senior executives became known, leaving them still more than 7% below the price immediately before the placement was announced.

The transaction has become a test of whether investors will continue financing increasingly expensive AI expansion despite the near-term pressure it places on earnings and cash generation. Alibaba has earmarked all net proceeds for its full-stack AI capabilities, covering computing infrastructure, chips, models and other technologies required to expand its cloud and generative AI businesses.

Demand for the offering itself was strong. Investor orders reached roughly $28 billion, making the placement almost three times subscribed. Sovereign wealth funds and long-only institutional investors accounted for a sizeable portion of allocations. The deal ranks as the largest primary follow-on share offering by a Hong Kong-listed company.

The discomfort instead centres on the scale and timing of Alibaba’s capital requirements. The company spent close to $10 billion on capital expenditure during the three months through June, an increase of about 75% from a year earlier. Net profit dropped about 75%, while free cash flow turned into an outflow of roughly $6.6 billion.

Alibaba has already deployed almost half of the 380 billion yuan it pledged last year to spend on AI and cloud infrastructure over three years. Management has argued that rapidly growing demand justifies accelerating investment and has shortened its expected payback period for AI expenditure to about two-and-a-half years from three years.

That argument is supported by Alibaba Cloud’s accelerating expansion. Revenue from the cloud business has been growing strongly, helped by demand for AI-related products, while the company continues to build computing capacity overseas. Alibaba Cloud this month opened a third data centre in South Korea, taking its network to 104 availability zones across 30 regions.

Its Qwen family of large language models has also strengthened Alibaba’s position among leading Chinese AI developers. New iterations have improved performance in coding, reasoning and agent-based tasks, helping the company compete with models from domestic rivals and leading US technology groups.

Investors nevertheless face a difficult balance between the longer-term AI opportunity and the immediate financial cost. Expensive processors, servers, data centres and networking equipment require large upfront commitments, while competition is pushing model providers towards lower prices. Alibaba is simultaneously spending heavily on quick commerce and other consumer businesses, adding pressure to margins.

The share sale has also revived scrutiny of capital allocation. Alibaba spent years repurchasing billions of dollars of its own shares, only to issue new equity at a sizeable discount as AI spending accelerated. Although the company still has substantial cash resources, investors have questioned why such a large equity raising was preferable to greater use of its balance sheet or debt financing.