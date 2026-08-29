UAE federal staff get school-return flexibility

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Federal government employees in the UAE will be allowed to adjust their working hours as children return to classrooms for the 2026-2027 academic year, giving parents greater scope to manage school drop-offs and pick-ups without disrupting government services.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has issued its annual “Back to School” policy to ministries and federal entities, setting out flexible attendance arrangements for employees with school-age children. The measures take effect as most pupils prepare to begin the new academic year on Monday, August 31.

Employees whose children are in primary school or above can report later than usual or leave work earlier on their child’s first school day. The total flexibility available must not exceed three hours and can be used to accompany children to school or bring them home.

The arrangements are subject to the rules applied by each federal entity and require approval from the employee’s direct manager. Authorities have also stressed that flexibility should be managed in a way that maintains government operations and the delivery of public services.

The policy takes account of different school calendars. Although August 31 is the official start of the 2026-2027 academic year for public schools and private schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum, some schools operating other curricula can have different starting dates. Employees can use the benefit on the first school day applicable to their child.

Parents of children attending nurseries and kindergartens receive broader flexibility because younger pupils can require additional support while adjusting to a new environment. Eligible federal employees may modify their arrival or departure times during the first week of the academic year.

The total period permitted for nursery and kindergarten parents is capped at three hours across the first school week. Different opening dates can again be accommodated depending on the curriculum and timetable approved for the institution concerned.

The measure forms part of a continuing federal policy designed to support employees with family responsibilities while preserving workplace productivity. Similar arrangements have been offered during previous academic years, reflecting a broader move towards flexible working practices across the federal government.

The policy also allows federal entities to accommodate employees during other important school-related occasions during the year. These can include parent meetings, graduation ceremonies, school activities and events involving an employee’s children, provided the arrangements comply with federal human resources legislation and do not affect workflow.

Federal entities are responsible for developing the internal procedures needed to apply these provisions. Managers therefore retain an important role in balancing requests from parents against staffing requirements, particularly in departments providing services directly to the public.

Schools across the UAE are preparing for the August 31 return under a new multi-year academic calendar intended to give families and education providers greater certainty over term dates. The 2026-2027 year will run until July 2, 2027 and contain 185 school days.

Students following the Ministry calendar will have a first-semester mid-term break in October. The winter holiday for pupils begins on December 14, before schools reopen in early January. A spring break is scheduled for April, ahead of the final term running into July.

Teaching and administrative personnel began preparations before pupils, with staff scheduled to start the academic year on August 24. The week between the return of staff and students is being used for training, planning, classroom preparation and operational readiness.

The return of pupils typically produces heavier morning traffic around schools in major population centres including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Flexible workplace arrangements can reduce some of the pressure faced by parents trying to meet both school arrival times and normal office schedules.

The federal initiative also sits alongside wider changes in workplace policy that have given government bodies more scope to use flexible schedules and remote-working arrangements where operationally appropriate. The emphasis has increasingly shifted towards measuring performance while giving employees greater latitude in managing working patterns within established rules.