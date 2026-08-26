Zelenskyy honours Musk as Kyiv presses Starlink case

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded Elon Musk the Order of Freedom as Kyiv intensifies efforts to secure broader access to SpaceX’s Starlink network for military operations against Russia.

The honour, announced by presidential decree on Wednesday, recognises Musk for his contribution to protecting human life and freedom and for strengthening relations between Ukraine and the United States. Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, has emerged as an unusually influential private-sector figure in Ukraine’s defence since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The award comes at a sensitive point in relations between Kyiv and Musk. Ukraine wants Starlink coverage and operational permissions extended in ways that would allow its forces to maintain satellite communications during drone missions deeper inside Russian territory, particularly when targeting ballistic missile launchers and other military infrastructure.

Starlink has become central to Ukraine’s battlefield communications. Thousands of terminals provide internet connectivity where conventional telecommunications infrastructure has been destroyed, disrupted or exposed to electronic warfare. Ukrainian units use satellite links for command communications, intelligence exchanges and drone operations, making continued access strategically important.

SpaceX activated Starlink services over Ukraine shortly after the invasion began. The system proved especially valuable as Russian forces attacked telecommunications and power infrastructure. Its low-Earth-orbit satellite architecture allowed Ukrainian military units and civilian institutions to maintain communications even when terrestrial networks failed.

The relationship has nevertheless been marked by disagreements over how the technology should be used. Musk has opposed some Ukrainian requests to extend Starlink’s operational reach into Russia, arguing that allowing the network to support attacks there could significantly escalate the conflict.

Kyiv has challenged that assessment as Russia continues missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian officials have increasingly argued that destroying launchers and associated infrastructure before missiles are fired is essential because the country’s stocks of Western-supplied air-defence interceptors remain under pressure.

Zelenskyy has indicated that discussions over expanded Starlink access have produced more encouraging signals after an earlier period of resistance. Ukraine has sought support from Washington in its effort to persuade Musk and SpaceX to revise restrictions affecting operations beyond Ukrainian territory.

The push reflects the growing importance of long-range drones in Ukraine’s strategy. Ukrainian forces have expanded attacks on logistics centres, military installations, energy infrastructure and other targets supporting Russia’s war effort. Reliable satellite connectivity can help drones maintain communications despite electronic interference and operate over greater distances.

Musk also strengthened Kyiv’s position earlier this year when SpaceX moved against unauthorised Starlink terminals being used by Russian forces. Russia had acquired terminals through unofficial channels despite Starlink not being formally available there. Measures to disable those connections disrupted communications for some Russian units and reinforced Ukraine’s reliance on SpaceX’s ability to control access remotely.

That dependence has also exposed a vulnerability. Decisions by a privately controlled company can affect communications used by forces fighting a major interstate war, placing substantial influence over battlefield technology outside conventional government and military structures.

The issue has generated friction within Ukraine’s political leadership. Former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov had served as a key interlocutor with Musk and SpaceX and played a significant role in obtaining and maintaining Starlink access. Zelenskyy later said incorrect information involving whether SpaceX had approved Ukrainian use of Starlink over Russia contributed to diplomatic difficulties with US President Donald Trump.

Fedorov was dismissed in July during a broader government shake-up. His departure left Kyiv having to manage a strategically important relationship with Musk while simultaneously pressing for greater operational flexibility.

The Order of Freedom is among Ukraine’s highest state honours. It is awarded for exceptional contributions to Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, democratic development and the protection of rights and freedoms. Foreign recipients have included political leaders and prominent international supporters of Ukraine.