logo
0 likes

2026 Taiwan Four-Season Springs Travel Campaign Officially Launches

picture JPG x
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 August 2026 – The Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Headquarters , Tourism Administration, MOTC Aug.13 announced the launch of the 2026–2027 “Greetings from Taiwan Springs” campaign. Highlighting “Four-Season Springs Travel” and “Taiwanese Healing Wellness,” the initiative connects 19 unique spring destinations across Taiwan, integrating culinary experiences, cultural tours, and distinctive accommodations to establish hot spring travel as a year-round attraction.

Edward Lee and Andrew Chau Serve as Hot Spring Travel Guides, Exploring Local Terroir and Regional Specialties across Taiwan
Edward Lee and Andrew Chau Serve as Hot Spring Travel Guides, Exploring Local Terroir and Regional Specialties across Taiwan

The launch press conference broke away from tradition with a vibrant runway show featuring celebrity “Hot Spring Travel Navigators,” including acclaimed chef Edward Lee from Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, visual identity creative director Yen Po-Chun, TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE Taiwan Chairman Kazuma Otsuka, and actor-host Andrew Chau. Together with local businesses, they showcased regional agriculture, specialties, and lifestyle products.

The official launch celebration kicks off on September 4 at Guguan Park in Taichung, featuring a themed parade with over 500 participants and the lighting ceremony for the Lishan–Guguan Light Art Festival, which stars a massive eight-meter “OhBear” light installation. The festivities continue on September 5 with a guided tribal trekking tour in Guguan, offering participants an exclusive NT$500 accommodation discount.

To promote four-season wellness tourism globally, the campaign partners with the East Asia Hot Spring Association for an international symposium on September 4. Key promotions also include complimentary LINE POINTS for new followers, curated packages starting at NT$299, and a flash sale of 800 limited NT$1 Hot Spring Vouchers for the Double 11 Shopping Festival. Furthermore, cross-sector collaborations offer half-price entry to national forest areas, limited-edition Taiwan Railway bento boxes, and Guanziling mud spring skincare products to enrich the travel experience.Hashtag: #TaiwanFourSeasonSprings

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Wison lands $4.04 billion ADNOC Gas contract // IntrospeXion deepens UAE workforce wellbeing push // VinFast deepens Indonesia push with Gowa venture // Vinfast partners with Gowa Motor Group to establish a joint venture and expand dealership network in Indonesia // Zawiya blast deepens strain on Libya power grid // Google expands AI training with app-building course // Palm coolant targets Malaysia’s data centre resource strain // CZ retires public wallet after trading frenzy // 2026 Taiwan Four-Season Springs Travel Campaign Officially Launches // Claude watermark plan unsettles covert AI users // XRG enters Venezuela through major Loran gas deal // IHH Healthcare and Prudential Partner to Offer Policyholders More Day Surgery Care Options at Mount Elizabeth Royal Square // Modern OCR narrows gap on doctors’ handwriting // Iran restarts Kharg loading as export routes shift // Vinfast partners with Gowa Motor Group to establish a joint venture and expand dealership network in Indonesia // SafePal breach exposes customer details to phishing risk // Trump orders cutback in South Korea military drills // Arm Fat Overtakes All Other Concerns as Top Reason Singapore Women Seek Body Sculpting Consultations, Clinic Data Shows // Go malware targets Mac crypto wallets and credentials // Cl0p widens data theft campaign across global firms //