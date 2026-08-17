2026 Taiwan Four-Season Springs Travel Campaign Officially Launches

Edward Lee and Andrew Chau Serve as Hot Spring Travel Guides, Exploring Local Terroir and Regional Specialties across Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 August 2026 – The Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Headquarters , Tourism Administration, MOTC Aug.13 announced the launch of the 2026–2027 “Greetings from Taiwan Springs” campaign. Highlighting “Four-Season Springs Travel” and “Taiwanese Healing Wellness,” the initiative connects 19 unique spring destinations across Taiwan, integrating culinary experiences, cultural tours, and distinctive accommodations to establish hot spring travel as a year-round attraction.

The launch press conference broke away from tradition with a vibrant runway show featuring celebrity “Hot Spring Travel Navigators,” including acclaimed chef Edward Lee from Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, visual identity creative director Yen Po-Chun, TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE Taiwan Chairman Kazuma Otsuka, and actor-host Andrew Chau. Together with local businesses, they showcased regional agriculture, specialties, and lifestyle products.

The official launch celebration kicks off on September 4 at Guguan Park in Taichung, featuring a themed parade with over 500 participants and the lighting ceremony for the Lishan–Guguan Light Art Festival, which stars a massive eight-meter “OhBear” light installation. The festivities continue on September 5 with a guided tribal trekking tour in Guguan, offering participants an exclusive NT$500 accommodation discount.

To promote four-season wellness tourism globally, the campaign partners with the East Asia Hot Spring Association for an international symposium on September 4. Key promotions also include complimentary LINE POINTS for new followers, curated packages starting at NT$299, and a flash sale of 800 limited NT$1 Hot Spring Vouchers for the Double 11 Shopping Festival. Furthermore, cross-sector collaborations offer half-price entry to national forest areas, limited-edition Taiwan Railway bento boxes, and Guanziling mud spring skincare products to enrich the travel experience.Hashtag: #TaiwanFourSeasonSprings

https://www.trimt-nsa.gov.tw/zh-tw/

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