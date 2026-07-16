“Achievements of National Aerospace Endeavours” Thematic Exhibition Makes First Stop at Hong Kong Science Park

HKSTP Advances AI Industry with Tech Delegation at WAIC 2026

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2026 – To celebrate the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today held the “Achievements of National Aerospace Endeavours” Thematic Exhibition Kick-off Ceremony cum Aerospace Experts Sharing Forum at Hong Kong Science Park, marking the opening of a seven-day roving exhibition.

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (middle); Mr Clement Woo, Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs (1st from right); Ms Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP (2nd from left); Ms Connie Wong Wai-ching, Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Vice President of the Friends of Hong Kong Association (2nd from right), and Mr Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP (1st from left), together with other distinguished guests, officiate at the kick-off ceremony for the “Achievements of National Aerospace Endeavours” Thematic Exhibition.



At the first stop of the roving exhibition, Hong Kong Science Park will host the exhibition at the Atrium Link from today until 22 July 2026, showcasing the nation’s major achievements in aerospace development, as well as the participation and contributions of Hong Kong’s research community in aerospace technology, space robotics and deep space exploration. It aims to enhance public understanding of the nation’s development and foster a stronger sense of pride, while inspiring young people to develop an interest in innovation and technology (I&T) and aerospace.

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The ceremony was officiated by Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, together with Ms Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP, and Ms Connie Wong Wai-ching, Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Vice President of the Friends of Hong Kong Association, alongside other distinguished guests, witnessing a new milestone in the nation’s aerospace achievements.

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said in his remarks: “The inspiring story of Dr Lai Ka-ying becoming Hong Kong’s first astronaut is a vivid example of Hong Kong’s participation in the nation’s major scientific and technological missions, and a fruitful achievement of the great practice of ‘one country, two systems.’ Hong Kong’s R&D teams have long participated in and made active contributions to the nation’s deep-space exploration missions. For example, a team from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology independently developed the Multi-Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory (MUSICO), Hong Kong’s first scientific payload on the national space station to monitor greenhouse gas. Recently, Dr Lai and two other astronauts completed the in-cabin assembly and testing and extravehicular installation of MUSICO, which can accurately monitor greenhouse gases across the mid- and low-latitude regions on the Earth, providing critical data for the nation’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality strategies. As we embark on a new journey, we must leverage I&T to empower Hong Kong’s social development, enhance governance efficiency, and better integrate into and serve the nation’s development. We will also uphold the spirit of space exploration of perseverance in the face of challenges to accelerate the development of Hong Kong into an international I&T centre.”

Connecting Hong Kong’s Research Strength with National Aerospace Development

In recent years, the nation’s aerospace endeavours have continued to make breakthroughs in areas ranging from deep-space exploration and satellite technology to space science research, opening up new possibilities across multiple scientific disciplines.

Leveraging its world-class universities, outstanding research talent, internationalised innovation ecosystem, and the unique advantage of close ties with the Mainland, Hong Kong is actively contributing to the development of the nation’s aerospace technology.

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The exhibition presents the development and landmark achievements of the nation’s aerospace endeavours. It also demonstrates how Hong Kong research teams apply artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, space science and engineering research to support space exploration and related technology applications. Through this exhibition, industry stakeholders and members of the public can gain a deeper understanding of the city’s research capabilities and I&T talent.

Ms Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP, said, “This year marks the beginning of the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, with aerospace technology identified as a key area in building the nation into a leading science and technology power. Dr Lai Ka-ying, Hong Kong’s first payload specialist, travelled into space aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, realising Hong Kong’s aerospace dream and demonstrating strong recognition of the city’s research capabilities and I&T talent. HKSTP is honoured to serve as the first stop of the ‘Achievements of National Aerospace Endeavours’ roving exhibition. Looking ahead, we will continue to bring together talent and foster interdisciplinary, cross-regional and cross-sector collaboration. By supporting frontier R&D in areas such as aerospace technology, we aim to provide a broader platform for Hong Kong’s research talent and contribute Hong Kong’s strengths to the nation’s aerospace endeavours and pursuit of greater technological self-reliance.”

Ms Connie Wong, Standing Committee Member of the National Committee for the Chinese People‘s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Vice-President of Friends of Hong Kong Association, shared in her speech: “We believe that the cultivation of young talent is indispensable to technological innovation. Based on this philosophy, Friends of Hong Kong Association co-organised the Achievements of National Aerospace Endeavours Thematic Exhibition, encouraging the next generation to pursue careers in science and innovation and to be contributors to the nation’s I&T endeavours.”

Three Experts Share Insights on Frontier Trends in Space Technology

An Aerospace Experts Sharing Forum was held alongside the kick-off ceremony. Moderated by The Honourable Mr Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member for the Technology & Innovation Functional Constituency, the forum brought together three aerospace and space technology experts from local universities and the InnoHK research and development platform:

Prof essor S U Hui : Chair Professor of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Global STEM Professor, and Co-Director of the Institute for Space Science and Technology at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Founder of Stellerus Technology

: Chair Professor of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Global STEM Professor, and Co-Director of the Institute for Space Science and Technology at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Founder of Stellerus Technology Professor G AO Yang : Director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Space Sustainability, Co-Director of the Institute for Space Science and Technology at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Director of the Hong Kong Space Robotics and Energy Centre under InnoHK

Director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Space Sustainability, Co-Director of the Institute for Space Science and Technology at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Director of the Hong Kong Space Robotics and Energy Centre under InnoHK Professor WU Bo: Chang Xin Yu Professor of Space Science, Associate Director of the Research Centre for Deep Space Explorations at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and Associate Director of the InnoHK Hong Kong Centre for Space Robotics and Energy

Drawing on their respective areas of expertise, the three experts shared insights into the application of AI and robotics in space missions, key technologies involved in deep-space exploration, and the experience of Hong Kong research teams participating in national aerospace projects. They also explored space sustainability, the commercialisation of research outcomes and cross-regional collaboration, while encouraging young talent to pursue opportunities in aerospace technology.

HKSTP Leads Hong Kong Tech Firms to the World’s Largest AI Exhibition – WAIC 2026, Strengthening the AI Commercialisation Ecosystem

HKSTP has long supported the accelerated adoption of AI across industries to foster cross-sector collaboration and enhance productivity.

HKSTP, together with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Cyberport, and Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited (HSITP), will lead a delegation of 18 Hong Kong tech companies to the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC 2026). Taking place from 17 to 20 July at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, the delegation will showcase Hong Kong’s growing role as a global AI innovation hub and support the nation’s AI strategy. Six HKSTP park companies among the delegation will present solutions spanning humanoid robots, smart mobility, climate technology, AI agents, and generative AI.

Stellerus Technology Limited, founded by Professor SU Hui, leading the “MUSICO” (Multi-Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory) project — Hong Kong’s first payload project deployed on the Tiangong Space Station — will present its latest AI-powered climate and meteorological solutions at WAIC 2026.

SUTPC Digital Technology (Hong Kong) Limited, a leading enterprise in the nation’s smart city and intelligent transport sectors, and NineRay Technology Limited, which specialises in the research, development and production of high-performance, productivity-oriented humanoid robotics, will also showcase their advanced solutions in the exhibition. By demonstrating how AI can empower business operations, urban governance and sustainable development, the Hong Kong delegation aims to promote human-AI collaboration and innovation.

“Achievements of National Aerospace Endeavours” Thematic Exhibition

Date: 16–22 July 2026

Venue: Atrium Link, Hong Kong Science Park

2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC)

Date: 17–20 July 2026

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai, China

Hong Kong Pavilion: Booth E101, Hall 2

Appendix: WAIC 2026 – List of 6 HKSTP tech entities (in alphabetical order)

JiHu GitLab Technology Limited KNQ Technology Limited NineRay Technology Limited Robocore Technology Limited Stellerus Technology Limited SUTPC Digital Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

Hashtag: #HKSTP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), established in 2001, has built a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, supporting 13 unicorns, nurturing over 17,000 research talents, and hosting more than 2,400 technology companies from 26 countries and regions specializing in biomedicine, AI and robotics, fintech, and smart city development. HKSTP is dedicated to positioning Hong Kong as an international I&T hub.

To align with Hong Kong’s future development, HKSTP is committed to attracting and cultivating I&T talent, accelerating the commercialization of innovative outcomes, and providing comprehensive support for technology companies and professionals on their innovation journey. Its vibrant I&T ecosystem continues to grow, encompassing Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong, and three InnoParks in Tai Po, Yuen Long, and Tseung Kwan O. These facilities drive advancements in applied technology, focusing on industries such as advanced manufacturing, micro- electronics, and biotechnology, steering Hong Kong toward new industrialization.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, located in Futian, Shenzhen, leverages the strategic advantage of “support of the Motherland, connecting to the world.” It serves as a bridge for “bringing in and going global,” actively fostering cross-border I&T collaboration. The Shenzhen Branch supports global technology companies and professionals by providing research and collaboration spaces, with a focus on enterprises in seven key sectors: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech, and sustainable development.

HKSTP is dedicated to advancing Hong Kong’s I&T development by providing research infrastructure, startup and enterprise support services, professional investment and business expertise, fostering partnership networks, and attracting top talent. These efforts drive innovation as a new engine for economic growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.