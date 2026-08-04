Trump ties Saudi nuclear pact to Israel accord

US President Donald Trump has made Saudi Arabia’s entry into the Abraham Accords a condition for advancing a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, adding a major political hurdle to a partnership designed to reshape energy and security ties between Washington and Riyadh.

Trump said the proposed programme would be confined to civilian purposes and would not permit uranium enrichment. His intervention came after the two governments signed a 30-year nuclear cooperation agreement on July 22, establishing a legal framework for American companies to supply technology, equipment and expertise for Saudi Arabia’s planned nuclear power industry.

The agreement, signed by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, must undergo congressional review before it can take effect. Trump said approval was “totally subject” to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, the diplomatic framework under which the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco established relations with Israel during his first presidential term.

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The condition creates uncertainty because Riyadh has repeatedly said it will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without an irreversible pathway towards an independent Palestinian state. Saudi officials have called for a state based on the borders that existed before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government remains firmly opposed to Palestinian statehood. That gap leaves Washington attempting to connect two difficult negotiations: a nuclear technology partnership sought by Saudi Arabia and a normalisation agreement sought by Israel and the United States.

Questions have also emerged over whether Trump’s description of the nuclear arrangement matches the signed text. The agreement establishes safeguards and restricts cooperation to peaceful uses, but it reportedly leaves open the possibility of a future joint study into uranium enrichment inside Saudi Arabia.

Enrichment can produce fuel for nuclear power reactors, but the same technology can be used to manufacture material for weapons when uranium is processed to much higher concentrations. The technical overlap has made enrichment rights the central dispute in years of negotiations between Washington and Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has resisted permanently renouncing enrichment, arguing that it possesses uranium resources and should be allowed to develop a complete domestic nuclear fuel cycle. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also said the kingdom would seek a nuclear weapon if Iran acquired one, heightening concerns about a possible regional arms race.

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The UAE accepted stricter conditions in its 2009 nuclear agreement with Washington. Abu Dhabi formally gave up enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing, creating what American officials described as a model for nuclear cooperation in countries without established atomic energy industries.

The Saudi agreement is accompanied by bilateral safeguards but does not include the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol, which gives inspectors wider access to facilities, information and suspected undeclared activities. Riyadh has been moving towards broader inspection arrangements as it expands its nuclear ambitions, although the scope and timing remain politically sensitive.

Congress will review the pact for two periods totalling 90 days of continuous session. Unless lawmakers approve a joint resolution blocking it, the agreement can enter into force after the review process. Opposition could emerge from members concerned about proliferation, human rights, Saudi-Israeli diplomacy and the possibility that sensitive technology may become part of a broader strategic bargain.

The deal offers substantial commercial opportunities for US nuclear companies. Saudi Arabia plans to build large reactors as part of its effort to reduce domestic oil consumption, diversify electricity generation and support rapidly expanding industrial and technology projects.

American suppliers face competition from companies in China, Russia, South Korea and France. Washington has argued that keeping Saudi Arabia within a US-led nuclear framework would provide stronger safeguards and reduce Riyadh’s dependence on strategic rivals.

Saudi nuclear power could also release more crude oil and natural gas for export by reducing the amount burned to generate electricity. The kingdom is simultaneously investing in solar energy, hydrogen production and grid infrastructure as part of its economic diversification programme.

Trump’s condition may strengthen Washington’s negotiating leverage, but it could also push Riyadh to examine alternative suppliers if the Palestinian issue prevents progress. Saudi Arabia has maintained close energy and commercial relations with China and has held nuclear discussions with several international partners.