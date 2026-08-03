Dubai launches lab for autonomous logistics

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Future Foundation and autonomous vehicle technology company Oxa have launched a laboratory to develop, test and commercialise self-driving logistics systems for ports, airports and other industrial sites.

The Autonomous Logistics Future Lab will operate through SHIFFT, a joint venture established under the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation Ecosystem. Its first commercial deployment is planned in Dubai before the end of 2027.

The initiative is designed to move autonomous logistics technologies beyond limited demonstrations and into full-scale operations. It will combine self-driving systems with fleet management, worksite data collection, analytics and operational intelligence to support continuous movement of goods across complex industrial environments.

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The first phase will focus on autonomous vehicle applications at ports and airports, where fleets often operate on defined routes and within controlled areas. These conditions are considered suitable for introducing driverless systems before expanding them into less predictable transport environments.

SHIFFT will use configurable autonomous driving software, specialised hardware and cloud-based fleet management platforms. The technology can be fitted to existing industrial vehicles and equipment, reducing the need for companies to replace entire fleets during the transition to autonomous operations.

Khalifa Al Qama, chief of Dubai’s RDI Ecosystem, said the lab was intended to accelerate the adoption of advanced logistics technologies while creating economic opportunities and practical applications.

He said the programme would help transform promising technologies into operational systems capable of delivering measurable gains in productivity, resilience and economic value.

Oxa founder and chief executive Paul Newman said the joint venture would speed up the development and commercial deployment of industrial mobile autonomy. The technology could improve efficiency, reliability and safety for operators managing large fleets of industrial vehicles.

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Oxa develops autonomous driving systems for ports, airports, logistics yards and manufacturing locations. Its software is designed to work across different vehicle types, supported by modular hardware and fleet-management tools that can connect with third-party logistics platforms.

The lab will seek to create an integrated operating model rather than testing autonomous vehicles as isolated machines. Vehicles will be linked to data systems that monitor routes, cargo movement, equipment performance, site conditions and fleet availability.

Such integration is becoming a central feature of industrial automation. Logistics operators are increasingly evaluating systems that can coordinate vehicles, warehouses, loading areas and control rooms through a shared digital platform.

Autonomous fleets can operate for longer periods with fewer interruptions, perform repetitive movements more consistently and reduce human exposure to hazardous areas. Their commercial value, however, depends on reliable performance, cybersecurity, maintenance support and compatibility with existing infrastructure.

Ports and airports present demanding operating conditions. Autonomous vehicles must navigate around workers, aircraft, cranes, containers, service equipment and conventional vehicles while maintaining strict safety standards.

The lab is expected to provide a controlled framework for validating systems under these conditions. Testing will cover vehicle behaviour, route planning, emergency responses, communications, fleet supervision and interaction with human workers.

Commercial adoption will also require clear rules covering liability, safety certification, data governance and operational oversight. Dubai’s approach has increasingly combined technology trials with regulatory development, allowing authorities and companies to assess risks before larger deployments.

The project supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy during the decade to 2033 and strengthen its position as a global centre for trade, technology and advanced industries.

Logistics is a key part of that strategy because of Dubai’s role as an aviation, shipping and re-export hub. The emirate’s ports, airports and free zones connect businesses across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Improving cargo handling and industrial transport could shorten turnaround times, reduce operating costs and make supply chains more resilient during periods of disruption. Autonomous systems may also help operators address labour shortages in specialised driving roles.

The initiative builds on Dubai’s broader autonomous transport programme, which targets converting 25 per cent of total transportation into autonomous mode by 2030. The strategy covers passenger and commercial mobility and has encouraged trials involving self-driving taxis, buses and specialised vehicles.

Dubai has estimated that autonomous transport could generate AED22 billion in annual economic savings through lower transport costs, fewer accidents, improved productivity and reduced environmental impact.

Industrial logistics offers a different route to adoption than passenger transport. Vehicles operating within ports, airports and private compounds generally face fewer regulatory and behavioural uncertainties than those travelling on public roads.

The partnership will therefore concentrate initially on applications where routes, operating hours and safety procedures can be tightly managed. Successful deployments could later be adapted for warehouses, manufacturing zones, construction sites and other logistics networks.