Dubai creates committee to unify global messaging

Dubai has established a committee to coordinate the emirate’s media narrative across government, semi-government and private sector organisations, seeking greater consistency in how its development, policies and ambitions are communicated worldwide.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, issued Council Decision No. 16 of 2026 establishing the Dubai Media Narrative Committee.

The committee will be chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council. Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the council, will serve as vice chairperson.

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Its mandate covers the development of an overarching strategic framework, priorities and core pillars for communications relating to Dubai and its public and private sector entities. The body will also work to align key messages across sectors and strengthen the emirate’s international positioning.

Sheikh Ahmed said the initiative represented a strategic step towards creating an integrated institutional framework for Dubai’s media communications. He said a clear and unified narrative could serve as a reference grounded in facts, build trust and reinforce Dubai’s standing as a city focused on future opportunities.

The committee’s membership brings together senior officials from bodies central to Dubai’s economic, digital and international profile. Members include Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and chief executive of Dubai Chambers; Younus Al Nasser, chief executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai; and Khalfan Belhoul, chief executive of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, is also a member, alongside Arif Amiri, chief executive of the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority. Sabah Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs, and Abdulla Humaid Belhoul complete the committee.

The composition reflects the broad scope of the assignment. Dubai’s global reputation is linked to sectors ranging from tourism, aviation and financial services to technology, property, logistics and the digital economy. Coordinated communications are expected to reduce fragmented messaging while allowing individual entities to retain their specialist roles.

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The committee will propose policies, implementation plans and priorities for Dubai’s media narrative in consultation with relevant organisations. Recommendations will be submitted to the Dubai Media Council for approval, with the committee following up on implementation.

It will also design mechanisms for closer coordination between government departments, semi-government bodies and private companies. The aim is to ensure that their roles complement one another and that resources are used efficiently when communicating major projects, policy initiatives and economic developments.

Guidance on official engagement with international media platforms will form another part of its work. This may include identifying messages suited to different audiences, improving responses to global developments and supporting constructive engagement with international news organisations and digital platforms.

Mona Al Marri said rapid transformations across the region and the wider world had made a coordinated media narrative increasingly important for cities seeking to strengthen their international influence. She said effective communication required clear messages, rapid responses, credible information and cooperation between institutions.

The committee has also been tasked with countering misinformation and false news through transparent, fact-based communication. This function comes as governments and businesses face growing challenges from misleading online content, manipulated material and the rapid circulation of unverified claims across social networks.

Rather than relying only on reactive statements, the new framework is designed to support early coordination and establish agreed reference points for information. The committee will be able to draw on official data, reports and statistics supplied by public and private organisations.

Key performance indicators will be developed to measure the reach and impact of Dubai’s messaging. The committee will prepare analytical reports covering media performance, international coverage, emerging opportunities and potential reputational challenges.

It will also monitor local and global media trends and recommend changes to communication methods where required. This could involve adapting content for different markets, languages and platforms as audiences increasingly consume news through short-form video, podcasts, social media and artificial intelligence-supported services.

Technical advice may be provided on media matters concerning the emirate when requested by the Dubai Media Council or other relevant entities. Permanent or temporary working teams can be formed to address specialist subjects or support particular campaigns.

The Dubai Media Council may assign further responsibilities to the committee where they are aligned with the UAE’s media policies and strategic direction. The council’s General Secretariat will provide administrative and technical support.