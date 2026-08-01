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CUKTECH 6 Ultra Charger Officially Launches in Indonesia, Delivering Smarter 100W Fast Charging

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 August 2026 – Global high-performance charging brand CUKTECH has officially introduced the CUKTECH 6 Ultra Charger to the Indonesian market. Powered by advanced GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, the new charger combines up to 100W MAX output, a compact design, and comprehensive safety protection to deliver a faster, smarter, and more reliable charging experience for work, study, and travel.

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Compact Design with Powerful Multi-Device Charging

As smartphones, tablets, laptops, and portable gaming devices become everyday essentials, users increasingly seek a single charger capable of powering them all. The CUKTECH 6 Ultra Charger delivers up to 100W MAX fast charging, making it ideal for smartphones, tablets, lightweight laptops, and Nintendo Switch.

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Featuring two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the charger supports simultaneous charging for multiple devices. Its compact form factor is significantly smaller than a traditional 67W charger, while the included 1-meter 6A 240W braided cable offers added convenience and durability.

Equipped with Dynamic Power Distribution and ADC 2.0 fast-charging technology, the charger provides seamless compatibility across both Android and Apple ecosystems

It can charge a Xiaomi 17 Pro to approximately 71% in 30 minutes (100W Max), a Samsung S26 Ultra to around 78% (60W Max), and a MacBook Air (M3) to approximately 53% in 30 minutes (65W Max).

Smart Desk Companion with an Interactive AI Display

The CUKTECH 6 Ultra Charger features a unique 0.96-inch HD smart display with built-in interactive emoji animations. The display changes expressions based on charging status—from standby to charging and nearly full—bringing a fun and engaging element to everyday charging. It also supports 180° screen rotation and provides real-time information, including power, voltage, and current.

Advanced Protection with OPC 2.0

Designed for demanding environments, the charger incorporates CUKTECH’s proprietary OPC 2.0 charging optimization technology, which intelligently recognizes connected devices and adjusts charging current to help extend battery lifespan. Combined with an advanced GaN architecture and 24-hour intelligent temperature control, it delivers stable, efficient performance even under heavy workloads.

As one of CUKTECH’s latest global products, the CUKTECH 6 Ultra Charger combines high-performance charging, portability, and intelligent features to provide Indonesian consumers with a more efficient digital lifestyle.

*All data from CUKTECH internal lab tests. Actual results may vary with device software or ambient temperature.

Hashtag: #CUKTECH

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