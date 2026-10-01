AVIS Singapore Introduces Self-Service Kiosk Experience for Seamless Car Rental Pick-Up

AVIS Singapore is bringing the counter-free car rental experience home, giving local travellers the same seamless, automated pick-up already available across key European markets.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – AVIS Singapore is bringing its self-service kiosk to local travellers, following successful rollouts across key overseas markets, including the United Kingdom, Italy, and France. The automated kiosk experience reduces pick-up time to under 30 seconds, giving travellers a faster, counter-free way to collect their rental vehicle.

AVIS Singapore Self-Service Kiosk

A Fully Automated Pick-Up Experience

The AVIS self-service kiosk eliminates counter queues entirely, putting travellers in control of their pick-up from the moment they land. Available across both locations, the kiosk replaces the traditional counter process with a fully automated experience. Travellers can now verify their identity in advance, receive a link before departure, and collect their vehicle keys on arrival in under 30 seconds.

To get started:

Identity Verification: AVIS Preferred or President Club members complete a one-time driving licence verification before departure, removing the need for any documentation checks on arrival. Link Delivery: Prior to departure, a link with an access code is issued directly through email, ready to use on arrival. Kiosk Collection: At the kiosk, travellers key in their access code and collect their vehicle keys in under 30 seconds.

Unlock More With AVIS Preferred

The AVIS Preferred account required to access the kiosk is free to join, and extends well beyond kiosk access. Designed for travellers who value time as much as the journey itself, AVIS Preferred delivers a consistently faster, more rewarding rental experience across every trip. Members benefit from year-round savings, elevated service, and exclusive partner privileges that accumulate with every rental, whether for a short-term car rental or long-term car hire.

Discount car hire across the world

Priority service at AVIS locations worldwide

Exclusive partner offers curated for frequent travellers

Learn more at AVIS Singapore’s website.

Hashtag: #AVISSingapore

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About AVIS

AVIS Singapore, part of Avis Budget Group since 1961, leads the local car rental market. Located strategically at Changi Airport (Terminals 2 and 3) and Havelock Road, AVIS offers reliable rental solutions. As a member of the globally recognised Avis Budget Group — operating in 180 countries with over $12B in revenue — AVIS Singapore embodies the group’s commitment to innovation, customer focus, and sustainable mobility.