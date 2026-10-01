LAC and Absolute Pilates Invite Singaporeans to Find Wellness in Motion This October

Singapore’s trusted wellness supplement brand brings a week-long restorative experience to Absolute Pilates studios across Singapore, inviting Singaporeans to move with purpose, recharge, and reconnect with their wellbeing from the inside out.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – In a world that rarely slows down, finding time to pause can feel like another item on the to-do list. This October, LAC, one of Asia’s largest specialty retailers in nutritional supplements, invites Singaporeans to do exactly that with Respite with LAC, a week-long experience curated in partnership with Absolute Pilates, centred on movement and meaningful restoration.

Running from 26 October to 1 November 2026 across all five Absolute studios in Singapore, the programme brings together the restorative practice of Reformer Pilates with LAC’s science-based approach to everyday wellbeing, encouraging participants to pause, recharge, and reconnect with themselves.

“Wellness has often been framed around performance, but rest and restoration are just as essential to a healthy life. For Respite with LAC, we wanted to offer Singaporeans something different, a week to slow down, move with intention, and nourish themselves from within. LAC Masquelier’s® French Pine Bark Extract, backed by decades of rigorous science, is central to that story. It represents everything we stand for at LAC – formulations that work at the deepest level, so that Singaporeans can feel their best for the long term,” says Evelyn Teo, Chief Marketing Officer of LAC Global

A Week Designed to Help Singapore Slow Down

Throughout the week, Absolute’s existing members can book into participating Reformer Pilates classes using their existing class packages. As part of the collaboration, participants will receive a curated LAC Mobility Trial Kit, featuring selected product samples and promotional incentives designed to help them continue their wellness journey beyond the studio. The product trial kit can be redeemed via a dedicated QR code available at the front desks, making it easy to discover and experience LAC products after their session.

For those new to LAC and Absolute Pilates, Respite with LAC offers an exclusive opportunity to experience both brands through a 2-for-1 package at $55, which includes two classes. LAC members can purchase the package in person at any Absolute studio by presenting proof of membership including physical mailers, SMS, eDM or email communications. For non-members, the same offer can be unlocked by signing up for LAC’s e-newsletter at LAC.sg

Available from 26 October to 1 November 2026, the class credits are valid for one month from the date of credit, giving participants the flexibility to experience the classes at their own pace.

From Movement to Recovery

Anchored in LAC’s belief that true wellness is built from within, Respite with LAC brings together movement and science-backed nutrition in a single, intentional experience. In partnership with Absolute, one of Asia’s largest boutique fitness operators, LAC is creating a space where Singaporeans can move with purpose and nourish themselves at the same time.

Together, the two brands are offering something less commonly seen in wellness programming – a deliberate pause. Respite with LAC is where movement meets restoration, designed to support the body and mind in equal measure.

Every workout, stressful commute, and hour spent under blue light or city pollution generates free radicals in the body that are left unchecked, can wear down collagen, affect skin and vascular health and speed up cellular ageing. It is something most Singaporeans are experiencing daily, often without realising it.

This is where LAC Masquelier’s® French Pine Bark Extract comes in. Powered by Masquelier’s® Original OPCs, an antioxidant complex backed by independent peer reviewed studies spanning four decades of research, it works by binding directly to collagen and elastin, the structural proteins that keep skin, joints, and blood vessels resilient. Rather than simply neutralising damage after it occurs, OPCs reinforce the body’s own architecture, so it starts to string from the inside out. Rather than positioning wellness as a quick fix, LAC takes an intentional approach to supporting the body’s natural defences and resilience as part of an everyday wellness routine.

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LAC

Headquartered in Singapore, LAC Global is one of Asia’s largest specialty retailers in nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other specialty supplements across Anti-ageing and Beauty, Immunity, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, and Energy. The Company owns the LAC brand, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control™, a leading health and wellness supplement brand with a global presence. Since its founding, LAC has developed scientifically based formulas harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to support you in looking, feeling, and functioning at your best.



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