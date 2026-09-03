CPMZ launches major expansion of strategic Southern African fuel corridor

The expansion of the CPMZ pipeline will add capacity to transport two billion more litres of fuel annually, strengthening supplies to Zimbabwe and wider regional markets

NHAMATANDA, MOZAMBIQUE – African Media Agency – 3 September 2026 – The President of Mozambique, H.E. Daniel Chapo and the President of Zimbabwe, H.E. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, today broke ground on a major expansion of the Beira-Harare fuel corridor that will increase pipeline capacity by 67% and strengthen energy security across Southern Africa.

The CPMZ project will increase the CPMZ pipeline’s annual transport capacity from 3 million to 5 million cubic metres by the end of 2027, supporting growing fuel demand in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and wider regional markets.

The expansion will add capacity to transport approximately two billion additional litres of fuel annually into Southern Africa’s interior, strengthening a critical supply route connecting the Port of Beira with Zimbabwe and supporting access to diesel, petrol and jet fuel across regional markets, including Zambia, Malawi, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The project represents a significant investment in regional energy resilience and Mozambique-Zimbabwe cooperation, while construction and commissioning will take place without interrupting daily pipeline operations or fuel supplies to markets served by the corridor.

H.E. Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, said:

“The expansion of the CPMZ pipeline is an important investment in Mozambique’s infrastructure and in the energy security of our region. By strengthening the connection between the Port of Beira and the Southern African hinterland, we are reinforcing Mozambique’s role as a strategic gateway for regional trade while deepening our cooperation with Zimbabwe. This is the kind of infrastructure investment that strengthens regional connectivity, supports economic activity and creates greater resilience for the future.”

Read more

Hashtag: #CPMZ

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.