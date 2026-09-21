Korea tests round-the-clock won settlement network

South Korea’s central bank began a pilot of a 24-hour won settlement network on Monday, advancing preparations to give overseas investors broader access to the country’s currency market from next year.

The Bank of Korea said the Bank of Korea Won International Wire Network started trial operations at 9am local time with KB Kookmin Bank, Woori Bank, Hana Bank and Shinhan Bank participating. Two of the banks completed transactions worth about 1.4 billion won during the initial test, according to the central bank.

Full operation is scheduled for January 2027, when foreign financial institutions are expected to gain wider access to the network. The system is designed to allow won payments and settlement during the business hours of major overseas financial centres rather than limiting activity to South Korea’s domestic banking day.

Under the planned framework, offshore investors will be able to trade the won with other foreign participants using accounts opened with Registered Foreign Institutions for KRW Business, known as RFI-Ks, in their home markets. This is intended to reduce the need for investors to open and operate separate accounts directly with financial institutions in South Korea.

The network will function continuously from 9am on each business day until 9am the following day, effectively providing round-the-clock settlement on weekdays. It will remain closed on weekends and public holidays. Foreign banks are also due to participate in the trial, although the Bank of Korea has not specified when they will enter the testing phase.

The central bank said it would monitor the pilot, refine operating arrangements and expand participation before the system moves into full service. It expects the new infrastructure to improve foreign investors’ access to won settlement and support wider international use of the currency.

The trial follows South Korea’s move in July to extend onshore dollar-won trading to a 24-hour schedule. That change removed the previous gap between Seoul trading hours and active periods in major centres such as London and New York, allowing transactions to continue through the global trading day.

Authorities have paired the longer trading window with changes to settlement arrangements because extended dealing hours alone do not remove operational barriers if investors cannot complete payments outside domestic banking hours. The new network is intended to address that mismatch by keeping settlement infrastructure available while overseas markets are active.

The initiative forms part of a broader programme to open South Korea’s foreign-exchange market and make local assets easier for global institutions to access. Seoul has also been seeking improvements in market infrastructure as it pursues developed-market classification for its equities from MSCI, whose accessibility assessments examine areas including foreign-exchange convertibility, investment flows and operational arrangements.

South Korea has already introduced the RFI framework to permit eligible overseas financial institutions to participate directly in the domestic foreign-exchange market. The settlement network extends that approach by enabling those institutions to hold and transfer won through designated accounts linked to the central bank’s payment infrastructure.

The Bank of Korea has also been modernising its core settlement systems. Its 2025 payment and settlement systems report, released last week, said operating hours for BOK-Wire+ were extended in March and that work continued on the international won network and the adoption of the ISO 20022 financial messaging standard.

The central bank has said the international network will use real-time gross settlement, a structure in which transactions are settled individually and continuously rather than being netted for later settlement. That approach is intended to limit credit risk during the payment process while supporting cross-border compatibility.

Preparations have included linked-system testing and business-continuity planning before the scheduled commercial launch. The authorities have also revised foreign-exchange regulations to accommodate the wider use of overseas won accounts and settlement channels.