Qatar greenhouse market projected to reach $600.1m by 2034

Greenlogue/AP

Qatar’s greenhouse industry is projected to more than double in value by 2034 as investment in controlled-environment farming accelerates efforts to raise domestic food production and conserve water resources.

Market research firm IMARC Group estimates the sector will expand from $226.9 million in 2025 to $600.1 million by 2034, equivalent to about QR2.18 billion at Qatar’s fixed exchange rate. The forecast implies compound annual growth of 11.07 per cent between 2026 and 2034, driven by wider use of climate-controlled structures, hydroponics, automated irrigation and other technologies suited to the country’s hot, arid conditions.

The projection underlines the growing role of protected agriculture in Qatar’s food-security programme, which is seeking higher local output without placing additional pressure on limited farmland and groundwater. Greenhouses allow growers to regulate temperature, humidity, ventilation, light and irrigation, helping extend production through periods when open-field cultivation is constrained by heat.

IMARC said cooling systems account for the largest share of greenhouse technology used in Qatar, reflecting the need to manage high temperatures throughout much of the year. Plastic greenhouses are the leading material category, while gutter-connected structures hold the largest share by type. Fruits and vegetables form the biggest crop segment.

The expansion is also supported by government policy. Qatar’s National Food Security Strategy 2030 places local production, marketing and strategic reserves among its core pillars, alongside early-warning systems and international trade and investment. The strategy, launched in December 2024, calls for a sustainable food system able to adapt to climate pressures and supply disruptions.

Targets set under the strategy include raising self-sufficiency in fresh strategic vegetables to 55 per cent by 2030. Officials have also set water-efficiency goals that include cutting groundwater extraction for agriculture by 70 per cent and reducing the amount of water used per tonne of crops by 40 per cent by the end of the decade.

Those objectives are closely linked to the adoption of high-tech greenhouses. Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry strategy for 2024-2030 identifies sustainable greenhouse technology as a tool for optimising local vegetable production and improving food security. It calls for wider deployment of full climate-control systems, upgrades to irrigation and a dedicated financing mechanism for high-technology greenhouses.

The ministry document estimates QR1.1 billion would be needed to establish the proposed greenhouse financing programme. It also envisages production-based support for farmers, streamlined licensing, joint feasibility studies for vegetable projects and a digital agricultural data bank to improve monitoring and decision-making.

Private operators are already active across the segment, with companies using greenhouse and hydroponic systems to raise output while reducing exposure to extreme temperatures. IMARC lists Pergola Contracting & Green Houses, Naas Group, Qatari Agricultural Development Company, Horizon Doha and Al Dafna Greenhouse among participants in the market.

The research firm attributes expected expansion to a combination of population growth, urbanisation, limited arable land and the need to improve resource efficiency. It also points to hydroponic projects and increasing automation as factors encouraging investment, particularly as growers seek steadier yields and greater control over water and nutrient use.

The market forecast remains an estimate rather than an official government projection, and competing industry studies use different assumptions. One separate 2025 assessment placed the market at $170.34 million in 2024 and forecast a 15 per cent annual growth rate through 2034, while another estimate valued the 2025 market at $187 million and projected $526.96 million by 2034.

Such variations reflect differences in market definitions, modelling and the technologies included in each study. The IMARC forecast covers free-standing and gutter-connected structures, plastic and glass materials, heating and cooling systems, and crops ranging from fruit and vegetables to flowers, ornamentals and nursery plants.