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Customers Rank Trend Vision One as Leading XDR Platform

End users highlight Trend’s expansive detection and response offering

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 July 2023 – Trend Micro (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced another major customer endorsement for its leading Trend Vision One platform. Customers ranked its Trend Vision One XDR Platform second out of 59 XDR vendors on the latest Summer 2023 G2 Grid.

To find out more about the G2 Grid for XDR (Summer), visit: https://www.g2.com/categories/extended-detection-and-response-xdr-platforms

“Global organizations are increasingly turning to XDR to detect and respond to threats across their IT environment, but not all solutions are created equal,” said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend. “As the G2 Grid once again illustrates, we’re consistently staying ahead of the market by anticipating and proactively meeting needs across the industry.”

G2 is one of the world’s largest software review platforms and a trusted, impartial source of information which prospective buyers often consult in the early stages of their journey.

In addition to being ranked a leader in terms of market presence and customer satisfaction, Trend Vision One also received several “badges” for the Summer 2023 G2 Grid, including:

  • Leader: Mid-Market
  • Leader: Enterprise
  • Best Results: Enterprise
  • Best Usability: Enterprise
  • Best Relationship: Summer 2023
  • Momentum Leader
  • Leader: Summer 2023
  • High Performer: Small Business

Trend Vision One was recently enhanced with the addition of Companion, a new generative AI assistant designed to streamline processes and empower analysts to make better informed decisions on threat response and containment.

Hashtag: #visionone #trendmicro #xdr


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,500 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.

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