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UAE presses ahead with projects despite uncertainty

dubai

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE will continue advancing major projects, economic initiatives and government reforms without waiting for “perfect conditions”, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Wednesday.

Chairing the first Cabinet meeting of the new government season at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed said federal teams must sustain delivery while reinforcing the systems, infrastructure and international relationships that support the country’s growth.

“We do not wait for the perfect conditions to continue delivering,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Our projects are moving, our economy is growing, our markets are operating at full capacity, and our events are welcoming the world. The UAE does not stop, and it will not stop.”

He set out three messages for government teams, combining continuity in development with a push to accelerate artificial intelligence across federal operations and protect the institutional trust built through policy, infrastructure and foreign ties.

The Cabinet approved the launch and rollout of an AI Adviser System designed to assist ministers with policy analysis, legislation, strategies and implementation. The platform uses 32 specialised AI advisers to assess impacts, examine global best practice and produce recommendations around the clock.

Sheikh Mohammed said the system was intended to speed up the study of policies, projects and initiatives, improve the quality of government output and help ministers follow decisions through implementation. The aim, he said, was a more efficient government capable of making faster and more accurate decisions.

The initiative forms part of a wider federal programme to deploy agentic artificial intelligence across government. The UAE earlier set a target of transforming 50 per cent of government sectors and services within two years through systems capable of performing tasks and supporting decision-making with greater autonomy.

Sheikh Mohammed described the AI programme as a strategic national transformation and urged government teams to participate directly in its implementation.

His third message focused on maintaining confidence in the UAE’s institutions and economy. He said trust had been accumulated over decades through the development of systems, legislation and policies, heavy investment in infrastructure, the country’s reputation and carefully built international relationships.

“That trust is what guarantees the continuity of our journey today, and it is the duty of every one of us to strengthen it, protect it and build on it,” he said.

The Cabinet also reviewed progress on the “Emirates, Start-Up Capital of the World” campaign, which seeks to strengthen the country’s position as a global centre for entrepreneurship. Small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups account for more than 95 per cent of companies in the UAE and contribute more than 63 per cent of non-oil gross domestic product, according to government figures.

Officials reviewed the Emirates Skills platform, which uses artificial intelligence and labour-market data to identify future skills needs, align education outcomes with employment demand and provide career guidance. The platform served more than 8,300 users during its pilot phase.

The meeting also examined the results of federal digital transformation during 2025. Government systems processed more than 308 million digital transactions, while federal websites recorded 88.5 million visits and government applications were downloaded 15.8 million times. The government delivered 471 digital transformation projects and reported 92 per cent customer satisfaction with priority services.

Cabinet members approved a cloud migration programme for federal institutional resource management, moving financial and human resources systems to an advanced cloud environment intended to improve agility, security, reliability and data analysis.

They also approved a national framework for financial sustainability standards in the federal government, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into financial policies and procedures.

On international affairs, the Cabinet ratified agreements with Luxembourg on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, Qatar on investment promotion and protection, and Ecuador on a comprehensive economic partnership. It also approved an artificial intelligence and digital economy agreement with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by members, including Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Ministers Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed.

Also published on Medium.

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