Polymarket opens leveraged perpetual futures across asset classes

Polymarket has formally opened perpetual futures trading across cryptocurrencies, stocks, equity indices and commodities, adding leveraged directional trading to a platform best known for prediction markets.

The international Polymarket platform is offering leverage of up to 20 times on eligible perpetual contracts, allowing traders to take long or short positions without a fixed expiry date. Its live perpetual-futures pages list markets tied to Bitcoin, Ether, major technology shares, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, gold, silver and crude oil.

Polymarket’s website showed 67 live perpetual markets on Thursday, spanning 24 cryptocurrency contracts, dozens of equity-linked products, three index contracts and four commodity contracts. The available instruments include BTC-USD and ETH-USD, shares such as Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Microsoft and Amazon, index products linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, and contracts tracking gold, silver, West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude.

The product represents a significant extension beyond Polymarket’s core event-contract business. Prediction markets generally allow users to trade on the probability of a defined outcome, while perpetual futures track the price of an underlying asset and remain open until a trader closes the position or margin requirements force liquidation.

Polymarket says the contracts use periodic funding payments between long and short positions to help keep perpetual prices aligned with their underlying reference prices. Traders can use leverage to increase market exposure relative to the collateral committed, although that also magnifies losses and can lead to liquidation when adverse price movements exhaust available margin.

Access is not uniform across jurisdictions. Polymarket’s international website states that trading there is blocked for users in the United States and directs them to Polymarket US for prediction-market trading. The company says its US operation, QCX LLC doing business as Polymarket US, is a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated designated contract market, while the international platform offering the perpetual products is separate and is not regulated by the CFTC.

The perpetual-futures interface also indicates that access remains controlled for some users. Visitors are invited to enter a referral code to activate perpetual trading or join a waiting list if they do not have one, suggesting the formal rollout is being managed rather than made immediately available to every visitor.

Trading activity was already visible across the new section on Thursday. Ether and Bitcoin contracts were among the highest-volume instruments displayed, while equity, commodity and index markets also showed active turnover. Individual contract pages provide mark and oracle prices, 24-hour trading ranges, volume, open interest, funding information and leverage settings.

Perpetual futures have become one of the most heavily traded derivatives formats in digital-asset markets because they remove the expiry dates associated with conventional futures. Instead of settling at a scheduled date, positions can remain open indefinitely, subject to margin, funding and liquidation rules.

The format has also expanded beyond cryptocurrencies. Trading platforms have increasingly introduced perpetual contracts linked to equities, exchange-traded funds, indices and commodities, offering continuous or extended-hours exposure to markets that traditionally trade within exchange sessions. Several venues already offer leveraged equity and commodity perpetuals to eligible customers outside the United States.

Polymarket’s entry places those products directly alongside its prediction-market offering, potentially allowing users to switch between event-based contracts and conventional directional price exposure from the same broader platform environment. The two products nevertheless carry different structures and risks: prediction contracts settle according to specified outcomes, whereas perpetual futures fluctuate continuously with referenced asset prices and funding conditions.

The 20-times leverage ceiling is a maximum rather than a guarantee for every instrument. Available leverage can vary by contract and risk parameters, and a position opened at high leverage has a narrower buffer against adverse price movements before liquidation. Polymarket warns that trading involves a substantial risk of loss.