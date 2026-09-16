Emirates NBD extends digital financing to Cars24 Arabia

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates NBD has provided Cars24 Arabia with a digital revolving short-term financing facility to support the used-car platform’s expansion across the UAE and speed access to working capital for eligible dealers and business partners.

The Dubai-based bank said the facility is built around an application programming interface, or API, that links its automated lending capabilities directly with Cars24 Arabia’s digital platform. Eligible businesses can draw funds, make repayments and replenish their credit limits through a fully digital process designed to remove manual intervention.

The integration reduces the time needed for loan creation, utilisation and repayment from days to seconds, according to Emirates NBD. The bank said the system provides straight-through processing for eligible partners, allowing credit limits to refresh after repayments and giving dealers greater flexibility to manage liquidity as vehicle transactions move through their businesses.

Emirates NBD did not disclose the size, pricing or maturity of the financing facility. The announcement instead focused on the operational structure of the arrangement and its role in providing Cars24 Arabia and its dealer network with quicker access to revolving credit.

Hamad Mohamed Zayed, group head of business banking at Emirates NBD, said Cars24 Arabia had shown consistent growth and a commitment to raising standards in the UAE car market. He said the facility reflected the bank’s confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and its effort to provide tailored digital financing that supports business expansion.

Cars24 Arabia chief executive Abhinav Gupta said the financing reflected the scale of the business and the direction of its growth. He described the structure as flexible and said the agreement marked another stage in the company’s development in the UAE.

The facility also broadens an existing relationship between the two companies. Cars24 Arabia had previously worked with Emirates NBD on a digital auto-loan journey for retail customers, aimed at simplifying financing during the car-buying process. The latest arrangement is directed at dealers and business partners rather than solely at individual buyers.

For Emirates NBD, the transaction forms part of a wider push to embed lending services into the digital platforms used by commercial clients and their partners. The bank has been developing API-driven products that allow eligible businesses to access financing without moving through separate manual banking processes for each transaction.

A similar model was announced by Emirates NBD in July with Dubai used-car dealer Alba Cars. That agreement provided for a digital revolving short-term loan facility allowing eligible dealers and partners to create and close loans through an automated API-led process. The Cars24 Arabia transaction applies the same broad approach to another participant in the UAE’s used-car market.

Revolving credit can help vehicle dealers manage the gap between purchasing stock and receiving payment after resale. Under the structure described by Emirates NBD, repayments restore available limits, enabling qualifying businesses to reuse the facility rather than apply for a fresh loan for each funding cycle.

The bank said the arrangement is intended to support working-capital management while maintaining continuous liquidity for businesses operating through Cars24 Arabia’s ecosystem. By automating the lending journey, it also reduces the processing burden associated with repeated drawdowns and repayments, provided participating businesses meet the bank’s eligibility and compliance requirements.

Cars24 operates a technology-led platform for buying and selling used vehicles and has built financing into parts of its customer journey. Its UAE business offers online vehicle purchasing and related services, while the Arabia operation has been expanding partnerships with banks and other automotive-sector participants.

The new facility arrives as digital lending is becoming more deeply integrated into commercial platforms, particularly where businesses require frequent, short-duration access to capital. Banks are increasingly using APIs to connect credit decisions, disbursement and repayment functions with client systems, shortening processing times while retaining internal eligibility and compliance controls.