Emirates NBD profit holds firm above forecasts

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD reported a second-quarter net profit of AED6.4 billion, beating market expectations as strong lending, resilient margins and its expanded international business offset disruption from the regional conflict.

Profit was broadly unchanged from the first quarter, while earnings for the first six months of 2026 rose 3 per cent from a year earlier to AED12.9 billion. The performance underlined the bank’s ability to maintain income and customer activity despite weaker conditions in parts of the travel, tourism and supply-chain economy.

Total assets climbed to AED1.3 trillion at the end of June, consolidating Emirates NBD’s position as Dubai’s biggest bank by assets and one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East. The balance sheet expanded sharply after the completion of its majority acquisition of RBL Bank, a deal that extended the group’s reach into one of Asia’s fastest-growing financial markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gross loans increased 17 per cent from the start of the year to AED771 billion. Customer deposits rose to AED892 billion, providing the bank with a large funding base as demand for corporate, retail and wealth-management services remained firm.

RBL Bank contributed AED44 billion of loans and AED43 billion of deposits to the group’s consolidated figures. Emirates NBD completed the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in the Mumbai-headquartered lender in June through a capital infusion valued at about $2.75 billion.

The transaction represented the largest foreign direct investment in the country’s banking sector and marked Emirates NBD’s most ambitious overseas expansion. It also gave the Dubai lender access to RBL Bank’s branch network, digital platforms and customer base across retail banking, commercial finance, credit cards and microfinance.

The integration adds significant scale but also introduces new execution and regulatory risks. Emirates NBD will need to align technology, governance and risk controls while protecting RBL Bank’s franchise and managing credit conditions across a diverse lending market.

The second-quarter result covered the first full three-month period affected by the conflict involving Iran and the United States. Regional aviation, shipping and supply chains faced extensive disruption, while hospitality operators experienced lower occupancy and booking cancellations.

Authorities introduced measures to protect liquidity and maintain financial stability as businesses adjusted to interruptions in trade and passenger movement. Emirates NBD’s diversified income base, strong capital position and exposure to several markets helped cushion the impact.

Banking activity in the UAE has continued to benefit from population growth, government-led investment, infrastructure spending and an expanding non-oil economy. Dubai’s property, logistics, financial services and technology sectors have supported demand for mortgages, business loans and transaction banking.

Higher lending volumes have also helped compensate for pressure on interest margins as global monetary policy moves towards lower rates. Banks across the region are seeking to expand fee income from cards, payments, wealth management, foreign exchange and advisory services to reduce dependence on traditional lending spreads.

Emirates NBD entered 2026 after posting record annual results. Profit before tax for 2025 reached AED29.8 billion, while total income increased 12 per cent to AED49.3 billion. Lending expanded across corporate and consumer segments, lifting assets above AED1 trillion before the RBL Bank consolidation.

The group has also increased its presence in Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Its international strategy is designed to capture trade and investment flows connecting the Gulf with Asia, Africa and other emerging markets.

Emirates Islamic, the group’s Sharia-compliant banking subsidiary, remains another important contributor. Demand for Islamic financing and sukuk-related services has grown as governments and companies seek alternative funding structures and investors increase allocations to Sharia-compliant assets.

Emirates NBD is majority-owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate’s principal investment arm. The ownership provides close exposure to Dubai’s commercial expansion while requiring the lender to maintain strong capital, liquidity and governance standards.

Investor attention will now focus on the quality of the enlarged loan book, the pace of RBL Bank’s integration and the effect of regional instability on tourism, property and business confidence. Credit costs and provisions will also be closely watched if disruptions place additional pressure on corporate borrowers.