Modi posts on Sarnath after Pradhan resignation

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first X post after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister celebrated Sarnath’s entry on the UNESCO World Heritage List, leaving the biggest political concession of his third term unaddressed. The message appeared about two hours after Pradhan announced his exit, and Modi had made no public comment on the resignation by at least 6.15 pm on Saturday.

Modi called the inscription “a proud moment for every Indian” and said Sarnath’s association with Lord Buddha carried a timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony. He added that the recognition honoured the country’s civilisational and spiritual heritage and would encourage more overseas visitors to connect with Buddhist ideals. The post was followed by a repost of UNESCO’s announcement.

The timing drew attention because Pradhan’s resignation ended weeks of pressure from students and the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party over the NEET-UG paper leak and wider failures in the examination system. The leak forced the cancellation of results and a fresh test affecting about two million candidates. The agitation also became a platform for anger over unemployment, accountability and what protesters described as repeated institutional failures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradhan announced his decision on X, saying he had sent his resignation to Modi after considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country. He said he did not want “anti-national forces” to exploit the unrest and acknowledged the aspirations and legitimate expectations of young people. His wording stopped short of an unqualified admission of failure, although the exit met the protesters’ central demand.

The campaign had intensified after thousands marched towards Parliament and police used tear gas to stop them. Opposition parties disrupted Parliament in support of the agitation, while images of clashes and injured demonstrators widened public criticism. Celebrations broke out at Jantar Mantar after the resignation, with protesters chanting patriotic slogans, distributing sweets and describing the development as a victory for constitutional protest.

The government then accepted the movement’s remaining demands during talks involving Health Minister J P Nadda, Minister of State Jitendra Singh and CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The commitments included reforms to the examination system, withdrawal of police cases against protesters and compensation, within applicable rules, for families of students who died by suicide following the paper-leak crisis. The CJP called off its 36-day agitation and asked supporters to leave peacefully.

Modi’s silence contrasted with responses from other senior leaders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the resignation demonstrated the government’s commitment to students and young people, while Home Minister Amit Shah said the country and its youth were more important than any position. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the departure a victory for students but argued that it addressed only one part of a deeper crisis involving access, privatisation and institutional control.

The episode also marked a rare ministerial resignation under Modi following sustained public pressure. Pradhan, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party figure and Sambalpur MP, had headed the Education Ministry since July 2021. His departure came after the protest movement expanded from online satire into a nationwide mobilisation, drawing support from students, professionals and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended a 26-day hunger strike.

Later on Saturday, Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry. Joshi already held the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolio as well as New and Renewable Energy. He said he accepted the assignment with humility and would carry out his responsibilities under Modi’s guidance, placing immediate attention on restoring confidence in national examinations.

Sarnath’s inscription was approved during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, making it the country’s 45th listed site. The protected property includes the Chaukhandi Stupa and the archaeological remains containing the Dhamek and Dharmarajika stupas. Buddhist tradition identifies the site near Varanasi as the place where the Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment.