Hyperliquid ETF demand stalls as rivals gain ground

Hyperliquid-linked exchange-traded funds have lost their early momentum, with inflows slowing sharply in July and early August as competition intensifies across cryptocurrency derivatives and prediction markets.

JPMorgan analysts said the pullback follows unusually strong demand in May and June, when Hyperliquid ETFs led non-bitcoin cryptocurrency funds in inflows relative to assets under management. The reversal has raised questions about whether the fast-growing decentralised trading platform can maintain market share as regulated alternatives expand.

The change is notable because Hyperliquid had emerged as one of the strongest institutional cryptocurrency stories of the year. HYPE ETFs initially attracted investors seeking exposure to the protocol’s growing perpetual futures business and the economic model linking network activity, trading fees and token demand.

Spot HYPE funds produced their strongest early inflows after launching in May. The 21Shares Hyperliquid ETF, trading under the ticker THYP, began trading on May 12, while Bitwise’s BHYP followed two days later. The products generated $25.5 million of combined net inflows during their strongest single session later that month, lifting cumulative inflows to about $54 million after only seven trading days.

Grayscale subsequently expanded the available range of products with its Hyperliquid staking ETF, adding another major asset manager to a market that had already attracted significant institutional attention.

That enthusiasm continued through June. Hyperliquid funds stood out against a broader cryptocurrency ETF market that was suffering heavy withdrawals at the time. The pattern changed during July and has persisted into August, while the wider crypto ETF market has moved back towards modest net inflows.

Competition is becoming the central issue for Hyperliquid. Regulated US trading platforms are expanding cryptocurrency perpetual futures products that can offer institutional investors familiar compliance frameworks, custody arrangements and legal protections.

That could place pressure on decentralised platforms whose derivatives operations face regulatory questions involving licensing, know-your-customer requirements, anti-money laundering controls and investor safeguards. Institutional trading activity could migrate towards regulated venues if comparable products become widely available.

Hyperliquid has established a formidable position in on-chain perpetual futures, where traders can take leveraged positions without relying on a conventional centralised exchange. The platform’s rapid growth helped HYPE become one of the crypto market’s strongest-performing large tokens and generated substantial fee income from trading activity.

Its valuation case remains closely connected to that activity. A significant portion of platform fees supports HYPE purchases, creating a relationship between trading volumes, revenues and demand for the token. Any sustained loss of derivatives market share could therefore affect both network economics and investor expectations.

Hyperliquid is also attempting to broaden its business. It introduced Outcomes, a prediction market-style product, in May after testing the format earlier in the year. The expansion places it in another intensely contested sector, where established operators and new entrants are competing for liquidity and users.

Prediction markets have grown rapidly as traders seek instruments tied to elections, economic indicators, sporting events and other real-world outcomes. Hyperliquid’s entry offers another source of potential transaction activity but also exposes the platform to competitors with established user bases and specialised products.

HYPE nevertheless retains several advantages. Hyperliquid has developed deep liquidity in perpetual futures, a strong active-trader community and infrastructure designed for high-speed on-chain transactions. Its ability to generate substantial fees has distinguished it from cryptocurrency projects whose valuations depend primarily on expectations of future adoption.

Institutional interest has also extended beyond exchange-traded products. HYPE has become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency represented in corporate digital-asset treasuries, behind bitcoin, ether and Solana.

The broader ETF market remains overwhelmingly dominated by bitcoin and ether. Bitcoin funds hold roughly $77 billion in assets, while ether products account for about $10 billion. ETFs linked to other cryptocurrencies, principally Solana, XRP and Hyperliquid, collectively represent only about $2 billion to $3 billion.