Flipkart Minutes narrows gap with quick-commerce rivals

Flipkart has emerged as a serious challenger to India’s established quick-commerce platforms two years after launching Minutes, with daily orders surging past one million and its fulfilment network expanding rapidly across large and smaller cities.

The Walmart-owned company’s rapid-delivery service is handling an estimated 1.1 million to 1.2 million orders a day, compared with roughly 390,000 to 400,000 in November. That has brought Flipkart Minutes within striking distance of Swiggy Instamart, which is processing about 1.4 million daily orders.

Blinkit remains well ahead, with estimated daily volumes of roughly 3.4 million to 3.6 million orders, while Zepto handles about 2.4 million to 2.6 million. The gap nevertheless underlines the speed with which Flipkart has transformed itself from a late entrant into a major force in one of the country’s fastest-growing retail segments.

Flipkart Minutes was launched in August 2024, several years after Swiggy introduced Instamart and after Zepto established itself around ultra-fast grocery delivery. Blinkit’s origins stretch further back to Grofers, which began as an online grocery service before moving towards the dark-store model.

Flipkart has compensated for that late start with an aggressive infrastructure build-out. Minutes crossed 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres in June and now covers more than 130 cities and 8,000 pin codes. The company plans to expand its network to about 1,500 centres by the end of 2026. Orders have increased fivefold year on year.

The expansion is increasingly focused beyond the largest metropolitan markets. Around 90 cities added to the Minutes network over the past year are in smaller urban centres, where demand is growing from a relatively low base. Flipkart says its tier-two and tier-three business has expanded 42-fold compared with a year earlier.

That strategy distinguishes Flipkart from competitors that built much of their quick-commerce scale in affluent metropolitan neighbourhoods. The company can draw on an established e-commerce customer base, logistics infrastructure and merchant relationships while extending instant delivery to places where dark-store penetration remains lower.

Average baskets also offer Flipkart another competitive lever. Its average order value has been estimated at about ₹700, reflecting efforts to broaden rapid delivery beyond groceries into electronics, beauty products, wellness items and lifestyle merchandise. Fruits and vegetables remain important, but the average order value within that category has risen about 30% as customers become more comfortable buying larger baskets through Minutes.

The market itself continues to expand sharply. The six largest quick-commerce platforms together are now processing more than nine million orders a day. Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart still account for nearly four-fifths of that volume, but the accelerating expansion of Flipkart and Amazon is changing a market once dominated almost entirely by venture-backed start-ups.

Amazon is scaling its Now service while Reliance and other retailers are also seeking a larger share of instant commerce. Competition is increasingly shifting from simply entering new cities to placing additional fulfilment centres inside already-served pin codes, shortening delivery distances and expanding product selection.

For Swiggy, the pressure comes as Instamart concentrates increasingly on economics rather than network growth alone. The platform operates more than 1,200 dark stores across over 130 cities and serves more than 14 million monthly transacting users. Its gross order value reached ₹7,907 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, rising 40% year on year, while its contribution-margin loss narrowed to 0.2% of gross order value. More than 45% of its dark-store network is contribution-margin positive.

Swiggy is also moving Instamart towards an inventory-led structure after changes to its foreign ownership arrangements, a model designed to improve purchasing efficiency, reduce wastage and give the company greater control over assortment and margins.

Walmart’s financial strength gives Flipkart considerable capacity to sustain investment while the quick-commerce business scales. Walmart International reported a 19% increase in e-commerce sales in its fiscal second quarter, while its operating income benefited partly from lower e-commerce losses. Flipkart’s advertising operations also remained a growth driver for the international division.