India shopping app growth exposes retention weakness

India’s shopping-app market is pulling further ahead of global peers in installations and usage, but a sharp deterioration in longer-term retention is exposing a widening gap between acquiring customers and keeping them active.

Android shopping-app installs in India grew 85% between the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2026, compared with 2% globally, according to AppsFlyer’s State of eCommerce for Marketers in India 2026 report. India accounted for 63% of Android shopping installs and 71% of sessions across the markets measured, underscoring the scale of mobile-led commerce.

The expansion has not translated into equally durable customer relationships. Day-30 retention on Android fell 41% between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, steeper than the 30% global decline. Retention had stayed at roughly 4% through the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 before weakening over the following two quarters.

Marketing allocations moved in the same direction. Remarketing expenditure in India dropped 42% between the fourth quarter of 2025 and second quarter of 2026 while user-acquisition spending rose 10%. Android remarketing conversions subsequently fell 62% in the second quarter, suggesting businesses were putting more money into attracting users while spending less on bringing existing customers back.

Paid installs overtook organic installs in absolute volume by the first quarter of 2026, reversing the organic-led pattern that prevailed through most of 2025. The shift increases the importance of measuring whether customers acquired through advertising remain active long enough to justify acquisition costs.

“India’s install numbers are exceptional by any global measure, and quick commerce is a big part of why,” AppsFlyer’s India and ANZ general manager Sanjay Trisal said. He said engagement was holding up even as install growth cooled, adding that businesses could under-invest in existing customers when acquisition remained strong.

Install volumes have moderated from their festive-season high without erasing India’s substantial lead. Android installs were 22% below their third-quarter 2025 peak by the second quarter of 2026, while sessions declined only 5%. On iOS, sessions increased 13% over the same period, indicating that established users continued opening shopping apps even as new-install momentum eased.

The festive surge was particularly pronounced. Android shopping installs climbed 136% year on year during the Navratri quarter, while organic installs rose 143%. The figures help explain why acquisition has remained attractive to marketers despite signs of weaker retention farther into the customer lifecycle.

Quick commerce is an important driver of that activity. Redseer Strategy Consultants estimates the segment closed the 2025-26 financial year at about $13 billion to $14 billion in gross merchandise value, equivalent to roughly 17% of India’s online retail market. It has expanded beyond grocery into categories including beauty, personal care, electronics and fashion, increasing the number of shopping occasions served through apps.

Broader online retail demand also remains strong. Redseer estimates the market grew about 25% year on year in the first half of 2026 to roughly $38 billion and expects it to exceed $90 billion for the full calendar year. That growth provides a large pool of transactions for shopping platforms, while placing greater emphasis on whether customer acquisition produces repeat purchasing.

AppsFlyer’s data also showed India generated its high Android activity with a comparatively smaller share of advertising expenditure. The country represented 19% of global Android user-acquisition spend among measured markets despite accounting for 63% of installs and 71% of sessions. On iOS, it accounted for 16% of installs but 2% of user-acquisition expenditure.

Traffic quality strengthened over the longer measurement period. India’s Android install-fraud rate declined from 10% in the third quarter of 2024 to 3% in the second quarter of 2026, against a 7% global rate. The iOS fraud rate stood at 1%, compared with 3% globally, although Android fraud increased quarter on quarter in the latest period.