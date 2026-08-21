logo
0 likes

Grok glitch sends users streams of gibberish

xAI’s Grok chatbot has begun producing nonsensical strings of words for some users, exposing a reliability problem at a time when the company is rapidly expanding the capabilities and reach of its artificial intelligence models.

The malfunction has affected a subset of people using Grok Lite through Grok. com, with complaints emerging from Wednesday, August 19. Instead of answering prompts normally, the chatbot has returned paragraphs consisting of apparently unrelated words assembled into grammatically meaningless sentences.

One user who asked Grok to generate a PDF received a response beginning, “match it without and your they and two for planets can practical and often cheese”, followed by several paragraphs of similarly incoherent text. Other users reported comparable output after submitting ordinary questions, including simple factual prompts.

Some responses contained links pointing to research material related to reinforcement learning, even though the surrounding text bore little connection to the questions being asked. The behaviour prompted speculation among users about whether the problem was linked to retrieval systems, model routing or corrupted generation processes.

Grok’s account on X acknowledged the problem on Thursday, describing the output as a “rare temporary generation glitch”. Users experiencing the malfunction were advised to begin a fresh conversation or regenerate the answer, steps that the chatbot’s account said would normally restore functioning.

Reports from affected users, however, indicate that restarting a conversation does not always solve the problem immediately. Some said incoherent responses continued after several refreshes or new sessions, while others reported that Grok returned to normal operation without further intervention.

The problem appears concentrated on direct conversations through Grok. com rather than the Grok account operating publicly on X. Attempts to reproduce the failure have also produced inconsistent results, suggesting the malfunction does not affect every session or every account.

xAI’s official service status showed Grok systems operating normally while users were reporting the abnormal output. That discrepancy indicates the problem may be occurring within a narrower part of the generation pipeline rather than representing a platform-wide outage.

The episode follows a separate technical incident involving elevated error rates for Grok 4.5 and Grok 4.6 on xAI’s API infrastructure on August 17. That disruption lasted about 90 minutes before being marked resolved. Customers also experienced elevated time-to-first-token performance during part of the incident.

Grok 4.6 was introduced on August 12 as xAI’s latest model, with a focus on long-running agents, coding, knowledge work and complex tasks involving multiple steps. The company said the model underwent extended supplemental training and used curated model-generated data, engineering material and reinforcement-learning environments covering software development and other technical disciplines.

The model has since been deployed through development platforms including GitHub Copilot and xAI’s Grok Build environment. Its wider distribution means reliability problems can have consequences beyond casual chatbot conversations, particularly when models are used to write code, analyse documents, create files or perform multi-stage tasks.

Generative AI systems produce responses by predicting sequences of tokens based on patterns learned during training and information supplied at inference time. When generation becomes unstable, models can produce repetitions, fragmented language or strings that resemble ordinary vocabulary without forming meaningful sentences.

Such failures are distinct from hallucinations, where a system generates fluent but false information. The Grok malfunction is more immediately visible because the language itself loses coherence, making it clear to users that something has gone wrong before the content can be mistaken for reliable information.

The incident also highlights the challenge AI companies face in diagnosing failures that affect only a fraction of users. Large chatbot services commonly employ multiple models, inference servers, routing systems, safety layers, retrieval mechanisms and experimental configurations. A fault affecting one component or deployment group can therefore appear intermittently while overall platform monitoring remains green.

Grok has grown from a chatbot embedded in X into a broader family of AI products spanning text generation, programming, research, image creation, video tools and autonomous agents. xAI this month also unveiled Grok Bot, offering software agents designed to operate tools and applications on behalf of users.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific appoints China CEO // Engineering His Future: Vietnamese Scholar Vo Xuan Dat Makes His Mark at CUHK // Tonglu Enhances Regional Tourism Strategy Through Immersive Experiences and Infrastructure Upgrades // CoinShares broadens WGMI as miners chase AI demand // MacSync rotates domains as macOS credential theft expands // Grok glitch sends users streams of gibberish // ToxicPanda 2.0 widens Android banking attack reach // OpenAI slows frontier AI work after security breach // Former Meta insider recounts daughter’s Instagram ordeal // Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 AI Reimagining Entertainment with Infinite Wonders // Li Ning Company Limited Announces 2026 Interim Results // Why America still cannot shake India’s export machine // Investcorp buys 20Cube in major logistics push // ADNOC expands spot crude sales amid Hormuz risks // Dubai’s Toyota Building faces demolition after five decades // Medusa ransomware breaches more than 500 organisations // GEMS students post strong gains in GCSE results // CFTC prepares crypto rules as Clarity Act stalls // KEZAD galvanising facility moves closer to commissioning // Armed men seize tanker and steer towards Somalia //