Macao Economic, Trade and Tourism Investment Promotion Seminar Held in Singapore, Deepening Multi-Domain Cooperation to Empower Regional Growth

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2026 – The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government hosted a reception and the Macao Economic, Trade, Tourism and Investment Promotion Seminar in Singapore on August 31, aiming to practically advance cooperation between Macao and Singapore across multiple official and non-governmental sectors. The event featured over 130 business matching sessions and witnessed the signing of more than 80 agreements, covering key areas such as high technology, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and big health, conventions and exhibitions (MICE), tourism, modern finance, and industry-academia-research collaboration.

The event gathered over 350 distinguished guests, including Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the MSAR; Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of Trade and Industry; representatives from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Singapore; members of the MSAR Government delegation; delegates from the Macao-Hengqin and Mainland China economic, trade, and tourism delegation; as well as representatives from Singapore’s political, business, cultural, tourism, and trade association sectors.

Sam Hou Fai stated that last June, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made a successful visit to China. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Wong jointly charted the course for the stable and healthy development of China-Singapore relations in this new phase. He noted that leading the delegation to Singapore this time is both a concrete action to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, and a key initiative for Macao to leverage its unique advantages, deepen and expand exchanges and cooperation with Singapore, and inject new momentum into China-Singapore relations.

This year marks the inaugural year of China’s “15th Five-Year Plan,” and to ensure seamless alignment and coordination, the Macao SAR Government recently promulgated the “Third Five-Year Development Plan for the Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2026-2030).” The key strategic deployments of the Plan focus on driving diversified economic development on a solid footing, with four major engineering projects and government-guided funds serving as the primary leverage, while deepening Macao-Hengqin integration to advance the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. Furthermore, the Plan aims to accelerate urban renewal to build a beautiful and smart Macao, alongside actively participating in the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to position Macao as a vital bridgehead for the nation’s high-level opening-up and an essential window for mutual learning and exchanges between Chinese and Western civilizations. Concurrently, Macao will actively establish a convenient and highly efficient public service system, fostering a world-class, market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment to earnestly protect the legitimate rights and interests of all market entities and investors, thereby offering foreign investors a more attractive and reliable investment climate.

Gan Siow Huang remarked that Macao and Singapore have long maintained close and friendly relations, achieving fruitful cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchanges. Looking ahead, both sides can leverage their complementary strengths to further deepen cooperation in tourism and urban development, working together to seize new opportunities for regional development and economic growth.

Both Singapore and Macao have established internationally renowned tourism industries and destination brands, allowing the two regions to draw on each other’s experiences in crafting premium visitor experiences, developing integrated tourism products, and building vibrant, highly livable cities. Singapore looks forward to sharing practical experiences in tourism industry development with Macao and fostering productive partnerships between their respective business sectors. Furthermore, as enterprises in both regions value their domestic markets while increasingly casting their eyes on broader overseas opportunities, Singapore and Macao can serve as mutually trusted partners to bridge the markets of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Southeast Asia, supporting businesses from both sides in tapping into new opportunities and constructing robust cross-regional networks. At the same time, by pooling corporate strengths, both sides can carve out new avenues of growth in key economic sectors such as digitalization, innovation, sustainable development, and eldercare services.

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https://www.ipim.gov.mo/zh-hant

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