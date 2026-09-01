Trump rejects munitions fears as Iran clashes resume

President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns that the six-month conflict with Iran is depleting US firepower, describing the fighting as a comparatively small war even as American and Iranian forces exchanged strikes after about a month of reduced direct combat.

“This is a relatively little war for us,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “This is not a big war.”

Trump also rejected warnings that prolonged operations could leave the United States short of weapons needed for other contingencies. He said the country held “tremendous amounts, unlimited amounts of mid-grade and older” munitions, adding that concerns largely involved what he called the “elite” category of weapons.

“We’re only talking about what we call the elite, the elite stuff — and even that we’re in very good shape, but we can always take from other sources,” Trump said.

His remarks followed renewed exchanges between the two countries. US forces struck Iranian launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they posed a threat linked to mine-laying operations in the waterway. Iran responded with missile attacks aimed at US military facilities in Jordan. The missiles were intercepted and no American casualties were reported.

Trump said Iran had been badly weakened militarily and indicated that Washington was not seeking an immediate return to the scale of combat seen earlier in the war. He nevertheless warned that the United States could strike again if Tehran attacked American forces or interests.

The renewed fighting has sharpened scrutiny of the cost and sustainability of a campaign that passed the six-month mark on August 28. Trump had initially spoken of a much shorter military operation, but intermittent strikes, naval operations and economic pressure have continued while negotiations remain stalled.

There are no active US-Iran talks aimed at ending the conflict. A Pakistan-mediated memorandum agreed in June was intended to create a path towards negotiations, but fighting continued and efforts to turn the framework into a durable settlement faltered. Both Washington and Tehran have since indicated that formal negotiations are not under way.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the confrontation. Iran has used missiles, drones, small craft and mines to threaten shipping, while the United States has carried out strikes on coastal military assets and escorted commercial vessels through the strategic passage. Washington has also maintained pressure on Iranian ports and oil exports.

The White House says American forces have cleared mines from international shipping lanes and enabled hundreds of commercial vessels to transit the strait under US protection. Tehran disputes Washington’s broader portrayal of control over the waterway and continues to insist that restrictions imposed on Iran must be lifted as part of any diplomatic accommodation.

Trump’s comments on ammunition come amid concern within Washington over consumption of precision-guided weapons during sustained operations. The president has previously denied that the United States is dangerously depleted, saying manufacturers are increasing production and that large stocks of other usable munitions remain available.

Military operations have nevertheless required extensive use of aircraft, naval assets, missile defences and long-range strike weapons. US Central Command has said more than 50,000 American service members are deployed across the Middle East and has repeatedly stated that forces remain prepared to respond to attacks.

Washington has paired military pressure with a widening economic campaign. The administration launched what it calls Operation Economic Outcast in August, targeting Iran’s financial connections and seeking to restrict revenue available to Tehran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the campaign as an effort to isolate Iran economically and increase pressure on its leadership.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has continued to say Tehran favours a negotiated resolution, while rejecting demands that Iran regards as incompatible with its sovereignty and security. Iranian officials have also warned that further US attacks would prompt retaliation.