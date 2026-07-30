Gulf states rally behind Saudi security

Saudi Arabia has secured unified Gulf backing for measures to protect its sovereignty after explosive drones launched from Iraq targeted petroleum facilities in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the six-member bloc stood fully behind Riyadh and supported all steps taken to safeguard Saudi security, territorial integrity and stability.

Albudaiwi described the drone attacks by Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq as a dangerous escalation, a breach of international law and a direct threat to regional peace. His statement reinforced the GCC’s collective security position as the conflict involving Iran and its allied armed groups spreads across several Middle Eastern fronts.

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Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed several drones before they reached petroleum installations. The Defence Ministry said the aircraft had been launched from Iraqi territory by groups aligned with Iran.

The attempted strikes prompted Saudi and US forces to carry out coordinated precision attacks against militia positions in Iraq on Tuesday. The operation targeted sites linked to groups accused of planning attacks against Saudi energy infrastructure and US forces.

Saudi Arabia said the military action was conducted under its right to self-defence as recognised by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. It also warned that further attacks launched from Iraqi territory could lead to additional military measures.

Kuwait condemned the targeting of Saudi Arabia and said armed factions were persisting with actions that threatened the security and stability of the region. It affirmed Riyadh’s right to defend itself against attacks originating beyond its borders.

Qatar backed all legitimate measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its territory and population. Bahrain offered similar support and praised Saudi air defences for intercepting the drones before they could strike their intended targets.

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Egypt said attacks on Saudi oil facilities, along with assaults directed at Jordan, endangered regional stability and global energy security. Cairo supported measures by both governments to defend their sovereignty and critical infrastructure.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed the escalation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Their talks covered regional security, freedom of navigation and attacks attributed to Iran and allied groups operating from Iraq and Yemen.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government called on Baghdad to prevent Iraqi territory from being used to threaten neighbouring states. It said the drone operations illustrated the wider dangers posed by militias supported by Tehran across the region.

Iran denied involvement in the projectiles launched from Iraq. Iran-aligned Iraqi factions also rejected Saudi accusations, describing them as an attempt to justify military action and deflect attention from attacks claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organisation containing about 10 armed factions, has blamed the strikes on Saudi energy sites on the Houthis. The Yemeni group has separately claimed operations against Saudi installations and vessels, complicating efforts to determine responsibility for individual attacks.

Iraq’s government condemned the Saudi-US strikes as a violation of its sovereignty. Its National Security Council said the attacks had killed and wounded people while Baghdad was investigating claims that drones had been launched from its territory.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces said at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 wounded. The coalition is formally part of Iraq’s security establishment, but several powerful factions retain separate command structures and close political and military ties to Tehran.

Iraq has sought to avoid becoming an arena for confrontation between Iran, the United States and Gulf governments. That balancing effort has become harder as militias attack foreign forces and energy infrastructure while operating inside official Iraqi security structures.

Baghdad has pledged to bring weapons under state authority and has given non-state armed groups until the end of September to disarm. Some factions have signalled a willingness to enter talks, while powerful groups such as Kataib Hezbollah have resisted demands to surrender their weapons.

The militias expanded their influence after the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein and gained further legitimacy during the campaign against Islamic State. They later developed extensive political, commercial and military networks.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is estimated to command about 50,000 fighters equipped with drones, rockets, missiles and anti-aircraft systems. Kataib Hezbollah, regarded as one of its strongest factions, may have as many as 10,000 members.