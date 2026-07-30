New Battery-Operated Bluetooth® Controller Enables Truly Mobile, Plug-and-Play Access

Battery Operated Bluetooth Controller

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2026 – Power limitations, tight spaces, and complex security setups have traditionally made Bluetooth® access hardware difficult to implement—especially in mobile, retrofit, or remote environments. Southco’s new Battery-Operated Single Output Bluetooth® Controller eliminates these barriers with a fully self-contained, plug-and-play solution that delivers long battery life, simplified installation, and secure mobile access.

Powerful Performance from Just Four AA Batteries

Powered by only four AA batteries, the controller delivers over two years of operation when driving a 12VDC latch, dramatically reducing maintenance compared to typical battery-powered systems. Its high-efficiency internal buck/boost technology ensures optimal power delivery while using fewer batteries than conventional approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redundant Power for Critical Access

When batteries eventually require replacement, Southco has designed built-in redundancy to avoid downtime. A power override port—compatible today with a 9V battery and adaptable for future power inputs—provides temporary power so users can unlock the enclosure, replace batteries, and restore full operation quickly.

Smart Monitoring Through the Keypanion® App

Battery health is continuously monitored through Southco’s Keypanion® App, which alerts users well before battery replacement is needed, reducing the likelihood of emergency access situations.

For Original Equipment Manufacturers building their own mobile apps, Southco also offers a Software Development Kit (SDK), enabling seamless integration between the controller and customers’ existing digital ecosystems.

Designed for Real-World Enclosures

A removable battery pod allows fast, frustration-free battery changes—especially valuable in tight, hard-to-reach installations. Users can slide out the cartridge, load all batteries at once, and reinsert it without navigating cramped enclosure spaces.

The controller also features true plug-and-play installation. Simply insert the four AA batteries, plug in the latch, and the system is ready to operate—no wire splicing, no external power, and no additional electronics required.

Mobile Access Without Security Infrastructure

With the Keypanion® App, users can activate, manage, and share access directly from a mobile device. There is no server setup, no IT overhead, and no wiring required. Permissions can be granted or revoked instantly, replacing physical keys with secure digital control.

New Possibilities for Remote and Unpowered Applications

This combination of self-contained power, Bluetooth® connectivity, and mobile access expands what designers can do in environments once considered too challenging for electronic access. Ideal applications include:

Remote and public installations without external power

Retrofit upgrades for existing unpowered enclosures

Critical infrastructure such as fiber optic boxes requiring secure, monitored access

By eliminating the need for solar panels, power drops, or complex security systems, Southco’s Battery-Operated Bluetooth® Controller reduces material costs and gives OEMs far greater design freedom.

A Flexible, Future-Ready Solution

Beyond immediate use cases, the power override port helps engineers address mechanical override considerations by providing a reliable method to restore power and gain entry when traditional power sources fail—a major benefit noted by early customer feedback.

The Battery-Operated Single Output Bluetooth® Controller provides a strong foundation for the next generation of remote access solutions, delivering convenience, efficiency, and security in one streamlined device.

For more information, please visit www.southco.com or email Southco’s 24/7 customer service team at [email protected].

Hashtag: #Southco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 80 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

Southco Asia Limited

2401, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong